The Charleston area's food offerings continue to grow.

Four restaurants are setting up tables in the region, and three of them are in West Ashley.

Ginza Grill, a Japanese-style diner, can be found at 946 Orleans Road beside Monster Music in West Ashley Shoppes. It has another South Carolina location in Sumter.

Also opening soon is Emoji Poke in Crossroads Shopping Center off S.C. Highway 61. It's across from Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Westwood Plaza. Look for an opening by early August as the restaurant awaits its final inspections.

Poke means "to slice or cut crosswise into pieces" in Hawaiian and refers to chunks of raw, marinated fish — usually tuna — that is tossed over rice and topped with vegetables and sauces.

Also on the way is an Eggs Up Grill at the rising retail development on West Ashley Circle slated to be anchored by Harris Teeter supermarket, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young. The restaurant operator leased 2,280 square feet at 3875 West Ashley Circle, just off Bees Ferry Road.

Another Eggs Up Grill will open soon on Ladson Road in a new building in front of Walmart Neighborhood Market. A Fantastic Sams hair salon is now open in the same outparcel at 3679 Ladson Road.

Another Fantastic Sams is being built on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek and will open in late spring of 2020. Three others could also open over the next 10 years through franchisee Jeffrey Ohstrom. The hair salon has not been in the Charleston market for about 12 years.

Eggs Up Grill has three other locations in the Charleston area. They are in Cane Bay in Berkeley County, northern Mount Pleasant and the Knightsville area of Summerville.

McMakeover

McDonald's fast-food restaurant at 1201 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley is getting an overhaul. Davies General Contracting of McDonough, Ga., is set to do a major remodel of the golden arch eatery near Orange Grove Road, according to a construction notice filed with Charleston County.

Lighting up

A new retail shop is coming to Upper King Street in downtown Charleston.

A tobacco and alcohol store with a bar and lounge recently leased 2,300 square feet at 561 King St., according to commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston.

Whitley & Associates Inc., owner of Towne Centre Tobacco & Wine in Market at Oakland Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant, Charlestowne Tobacco & Wine on Exchange Street in Charleston, Towne Centre Tobacco on Rivers Avenue and the Habana Club near Park Circle, both in North Charleston, is the tenant.

The new location will be called Charlestowne Tobacco & Wine and will become the fifth Charleston-area location for the Mount Pleasant-based retailer. The Exchange Street location will remain.

Owner Jon Whitley said he hopes to open in the next 60 days, and said the new shop will be different from others in that it will offer limited edition cigars that are at least eight years old and will focus on single sticks. Boxes will be available, too.

Prices start at $7 per cigar, but will range from $150 to $1,800 for specially aged selections per cigar.

The building between Midtown Bar & Grill and HoM is registered to Upper King Investments and owned by Greg Atkins of Spartanburg.

Now open

Two new shops in the Summerville area recently celebrated their openings with ribbon cuttings.

A+ Auto Service now offers a second location at 621 Trolley Road. The flagship store is in North Charleston.

Also open is MedAltus, an e-commerce retailer with a focus on dermatologist-recommended skincare and healthy lifestyle products. It's office is at 281 Treeland Drive.

Window shopping

A North Charleston custom-glass business is now in a new location.

Charlestowne Stained Glass has moved to 2652 Bonds Ave. off Dorchester Road from 1079 East Montague Ave.

Owner Danny Cline said the previous location was sold and the owner plans to redo the structure. The new location is about 1,500 square feet.

Book it

The Charleston Friends of the Library Johns Island Book Sale is on the way.

Look for it 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 3531 Maybank Highway.

More than 10,000 used books, CDs, DVDs and audio books will be priced starting at $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardbacks. Children's books start at 50 cents. Money raised supports library services. Admission is free.

Ready to roll

A Mount Pleasant business will celebrate its makeover Tuesday.

Mount Pleasant Collision recently completed an extensive renovation and will host a grand opening event 4-7 p.m. at 1423 Stuart Engals Blvd.

The newly updated space features a modern, welcoming reception area and the latest equipment for vehicle restoration and paint repair.

The event will feature light bites, beverages, family-friendly activities and giveaways, including a social media contest to win a Yeti cooler and swag bundle valued at $400.

The business also is hosting a food drive during July for East Cooper Community Outreach. Visitors can drop off donations or bring canned goods and nonperishable items to the event.

On the easel

White Gallery is now open at 709 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. Joanna White is the owner.

Getting fit

A new workout facility is now open in West Ashley.

Nelson Carroll, a Charleston resident, Citadel exercise science graduate and personal trainer for the past nine years, recently launched NC Fitness at 3025 Ashley Town Center Drive, Suite 203. The 4,000-square-foot facility is next to a new family-friendly sports bar called Ireland's Own and not far from Costco.

The center provides one-on-one personal training, group fitness classes, and, for children of all ages, athletic development and general conditioning.