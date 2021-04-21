New restaurants on way to McClellanville, Goose Creek; controversial cafe decision deferred

A pair of new restaurants soon will be serving the Lowcountry while the fate of a proposed café that has stirred up debate in a downtown Charleston neighborhood remains in limbo.

In McClellanville, a new artisan-style market is opening in May while a new Mexican restaurant is setting up shop in Goose Creek.

In the northern end of Charleston County, Uncle Percy's Village Market is set to hold its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. May 15 at 824 Pinckney St. Owner Percy Smith plans to offer catering, charcuterie boards, prepared meals, spreads, casseroles, quiches, tomato pies and other options.

Along with take-and-bake options, the shop will offer grab-and-go specials including a sandwich, chips, cookie and a drink.

The café, in the ground floor of a two-story rustic structure, also plans to offer beer and wine for on-site and to-go servings along with an option for outdoor seating.

The shop's hours will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

And in the Carnes Crossroads community of Goose Creek, a Mexican restaurant soon will add a third Lowcountry location.

El Jalapeño Mexican Grill plans to open at 2507 N. Main St. in Market Square at Carnes Crossroads tentatively by late June or early July. Its other restaurants are at 3786 Ladson Road in Ladson and 1585 Central Ave. in Summerville.

Also, Domino's recently relocated on James Island. The national pizza chain has set up shop at 861 Folly Road, where a Little Caesar's pizza joint operated before closing last fall. Domino's previously was at 1041 Folly.

Café conundrum

A decision on a proposal to establish a café and garden shop in an abandoned gas station in Charleston's Harleston Village has been delayed.

After a nearly four-hour hearing April 20 on the plan to open Haven Café & Bakery in the brick 90-year-old building at 80 Ashley Ave., the Board of Zoning Appeals decided to defer a decision and give both sides another chance to try to sort out their differences.

Adjacent property owners — some represented by attorneys — believe the business is the wrong type of use for the residentially zoned site and will be a "substantial detriment" to their livelihoods by generating noise, trash, traffic and pollution.

Project supporters countered that renovating the dilapidated building for a restaurant and retail shop will create a community asset that encourages walkability, fosters a neighborly experience and transforms a crumbling structure that hasn't been occupied for about 30 years. The roof is caved in on one side.

Historic Charleston Foundation and the Preservation Society of Charleston back the effort to redevelop the site with certain conditions to help offset some of the concerns of nearby property owners.

Restaurant proponents, who also have legal representation, said they have tried to get together with residents adjacent to the site but have been unsuccessful.

The zoning board was poised to strike down the variance request because of the harm it thought it would bring to nearby property owners, but then voted 3-1 to defer any action.

Separately, a request to put a rooftop bar on the two-story building at 304 King St. that recently sold for $2.66 million was withdrawn before the board meeting. A representative of the leasing firm said the building owner was not ready to go before the board.

More Rx

Sweetgrass Pharmacy & Compounding now offers a second location in Mount Pleasant.

The 6,840-square-foot shop with two drive-thru windows at 3485 Park Avenue Blvd. in Carolina Park will include sterile compounding and a sterile lab certified to formulate injectable and ophthalmology prescriptions.

Its other location is a few miles to the south at 1952 Long Grove Drive in Seaside Farms. Cynthia Feldman, who holds a doctor of pharmacy degree from the Medical University of South Carolina, is the owner.

Also, another new compounding and retail pharmacy is planned for a new structure at 846 St. Andrews Blvd. in West Ashley.

The Pharmacy Club recently leased 1,906 square feet and plans to open in August, according to April Curci of Carolina One Real Estate, who represented the tenant.

The independently owned pharmacy will "focus on offering memberships to patients interested in more affordable options to fill their prescriptions," Curci said.

Game on

A new gaming center is coming to Mount Pleasant.

Contender eSports plans to open at 1113 Market Center Blvd. between Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and a Lowe's store. The owner, Palmetto Esports LLC, also applied for a state license to allow the in-store consumption of beer and wine.

The firm also applied for a similar permit for a site at 7250 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston in the shopping center anchored by Target.

Planet promise

The Food Lion supermarket chain said it's stepping up its initiatives to be more sustainable.

The North Carolina-based grocer, part of Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, plans to be more transparent about where products come from and how they are produced, including offering all cage-free eggs by 2025.

It also is aiming to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate food waste, both by 50 percent by 2030. The grocer will donate near-expiration-dated products to local food banks and divert other waste through recycling, composting and animal feed.

In addition, all of its plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025, and it aims to offer more than 48 percent of private-brand food sales from healthier food options by 2025.

The company also said it has saved enough energy since 2000 to supply the annual electricity use of nearly 71,000 homes.

Last year, the grocer announced it had joined the Ocean Disclosure Project, and now all seafood products sold in its stores are fully traceable to wild fisheries or farms.

New spa

Sirona Spa & Mobile Massage recently leased 1,200 square feet at 569 Belle Station Blvd. in Belle Station in Mount Pleasant, according to the real estate firms Avison Young and Carolina One.