New restaurants, distillery, fresh market and liquor chain coming to Charleston area

Three new dining venues are open or on the way in the Charleston area, a distillery is relocating, an alcoholic beverage shop is expanding into the region and a new fresh market soon could open.

In North Charleston, The Basement Park Circle plans to renovate the space formerly occupied by the The Barbeque Joint at 1921 Reynolds Ave.

The business recently applied for a state permit to sell beer, wine and liquor for on-premise consumption. Look for an opening by late summer or early fall, according to a Basement statement.

The Basement now operates at 1055 S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.

In downtown Charleston, Coterie, serving Indian and Charleston fare along with craft cocktails, is now open at 17 Warren St., where Italian restaurant Pane e Vino operated before shutting down last year because of the pandemic. It's open 5-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Jeremy Buck is the owner.

Farther south on the peninsula, a restaurant group is moving along with its plans to open a new venue.

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group recently applied for an alcohol license for its latest venue, Brasserie la Banque, at Broad and East Bay streets.

A spring opening is planned for the French-inspired operation where One Broad operated for three years before the pandemic delivered its undoing last year.

It's set to be open for lunch and dinner, offering a coffee bar and pastries in the morning.

A brasserie is a type of French restaurant with a relaxed setting, which serves single dishes and other meals.

A restaurant representative did not respond to a request for a tentative opening date.

Indigo Road operates several other restaurants throughout Charleston, including Oak Steakhouse at 17 Broad.

Distillery

A stretch of North Charleston with two alcohol-making operations is about to gain a third one.

Nippitaty Distillery plans to open at the site of a 2,900-square-foot vacant building at 4405 Spruill Ave., offering liquor for on- and off-site consumption.

The liquor-maker currently operates in a 1,900-square-foot space on Pace Street off Azalea Avenue.

Owner Traxler Littlejohn hopes to be in the new location by the end of April or early May. Tastings will be offered in the front of the structure while production will take place in the back, he said.

"This will give us the launchpad to solidify our presence in the Park Circle area," Littlejohn said.

He said more details will be available over the coming weeks.

Nippitaty will be just a couple of blocks away from Firefly Distillery and Holy City Brewing, both off of Spruill Avenue.

Between the alcohol-making businesses on the redeveloping stretch of Spruill Avenue near Park Circle is the new Locomotion Fitness site as well as the Reddy Ice distribution center that will be transformed into a mixed-use office and retail development.

Branching out

An Orangeburg-based wine and liquor store is expanding into the Charleston area.

Gibby's Bottle Shop plans to open a shop in the Harris Teeter-anchored St. Andrews Center at 975 Savannah Highway. The 4,800-square-foot space was formerly occupied by toy store Wonder Works, next to Petco.

The shop is hoping to open by May, but it depends on permitting, a manager said.

The space is the last one available in the shopping center. Burlington, which has a store in Northwoods Mall in North Charleston, plans to open a second Charleston-area location in a 37,000-square-foot space abandoned in 2019 by Stein Mart.

Gibby's, owned by Caleb Gibson, has other locations in Bamberg and St. George.

Fresh market

A new healthy-choice venue is opening in southern Charleston County.

Hollywood Healthy Fresh Market is launching at 6231 Highway 162 next to Hollywood Pizza and near a Piggly Wiggly supermarket. Owned by Terrence Renk, it's billed as a "healthy grocery/farm-fresh food store."

The business recently applied for a permit for the sale and on-premise consumption of beer and wine.

"We are hoping (to be open) by the end of the month," Renk said. "Finding employees with healthy food background seems to be main challenge."

Renk's goal is work with local farmers, bee keepers, flower growers, pie makers and support South Carolina produce and products. Some of those fresh ingredients are used in the pizza restaurant next door.

He also operates the pizza restaurant, which opened in November. Both venues are in a redeveloped building that once housed a hair salon.