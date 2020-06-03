New restaurant ready to launch in Mount Pleasant; another in works for downtown Charleston

A new restaurant is ready for its debut in Mount Pleasant, after the coronavirus delayed its launch. Meanwhile, another is eyeing a vacated downtown Charleston venue while an upper King diner will not be returning.

First Watch Daytime Cafe is set to open June 15 in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, bringing a second location to the Charleston region. Its other site is on North Main Street in Summerville near where organic grocer Earth Fare is planning to reopen this year.

First Watch will be open 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. with 50 percent seating capacity plus outdoor patio dining. It originally was supposed to open in the spring, but the pandemic postponed its arrival.

What's cooking?

Also, in the works is a new restaurant in downtown Charleston.

A firm called Pasta Beach Charleston LLC has applied for a license from the state to sell on-premise consumption of alcohol at 492 King St.

The site was once a restaurant called 492 King, but it closed in 2018, three years after opening. The property is owned by an affiliate of Anita Zucker's InterTech Group of North Charleston.

Pasta Beach Charleston is registered to Donald Migliori, an attorney at Motley Rice law firm in Mount Pleasant. Migliori did not immediately respond for comment on the venture. An InterTech Group official declined to discuss the project.

Meanwhile, HoM restaurant at 563 King St. announced Monday it will not be reopening after being closed for the coronavirus.

The following message was posted on the restaurant's Facebook page:

"Dear HōMies, we want to start by expressing our gratitude to you for always being there for us. We have loved every second of serving up great food & watching you all get crazy on the ping pong tables. We are thankful for the time we have been a part of the wonderful Charleston community. Sadly, we will not be reopening our doors. We will truly miss you all & thank you again for some amazing times."

National Restaurant Properties is listing the 3,700-square-foot venue as a "turnkey restaurant" with a below-market lease.

On the way

A new 12,000-square-foot retail center is coming to Goose Creek.

Market Square at Carnes Crossroads at 2507 N. Main St. in Carnes Crossroads Town Center is scheduled to be completed in the fall. No tenants have been named.

The site is just south of a new Polly's Fine Jewelry location across from the developing Carnes Crossroads neighborhood, where 4,500 homes are slated to be built.

Sweet treat

A Charleston-based cookie shop will soon celebrate the grand opening of its new Mount Pleasant store.

King Street Cookies has set June 14 as the date to officially launch the shop at 405 W. Coleman Blvd., where Campbell's Jewelers operated before the owners retired in 2018 after 30 years in business.

The new store is now offering initial hours of noon-6 p.m. before the grand opening.

Owner Harris Cohen does not plan to reopen the location at 370 King St. until he believes there is enough street traffic to warrant a weekend-only return. He said he probably won't reopen the downtown shop full-time until the College of Charleston restarts in-person classes. The downtown shop has been closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

King Street Cookies also operates a kiosk at Charleston International Airport, but it is currently closed until travel picks back up.

Tides up

A Charleston-based beachwear shop is adding a fifth location in the Carolinas.

Las Olas will offer a 1,500-square-foot store from June through September at 6835 Conservation Way, Suite D130, in Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington, N.C.

"The store was planned pre-pandemic but was shelved until we were able to reopen and immediately saw that the demand was still very high for our specialized product mix," shop owner Daniel James said.

The other locations are on King Street in Charleston, Freshfields Village on Kiawah Island, at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and Atherton Mill in Charlotte.

New chews

North Charleston-based beef jerky maker The New Primal recently added 10 new items into Whole Foods Market, bringing its count to 31 with the retailer nationally.

The company now offers eight meat snacks, 19 condiments and four seasonings.

The food maker also launched its children's snacking line, Snack Mates, into CVS pharmacy stores across the nation along with its Buffalo Sauces in every Super Target location.

Renamed

When East Cooper Habitat for Humanity ReStore reopens June 15 after being closed because of the coronavirus, it will have a new name.

The resale shop at 469-C Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant will be called East Cooper Home Store. It will begin scheduling donation pickups Monday.

Rolling in

A Scottsdale, Ariz.-based tire retailer recently opened its first store in the Charleston area and 16th in South Carolina.

Offering leading brands, Discount Tire now operates its new location at 10140 Dorchester Road in Summerville. It's open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. The shop next to Wells Fargo Bank is closed on Sunday.

Founded in 1960, Discount Tire has grown from a one-man tire shop in Ann Arbor, Mich., into one of the nation's leading tire retailers. Since 2013, Discount Tire has seen exponential growth, opening stores in 11 additional states and surpassing 1,000 stores in 2018.

The company hopes to add more stores over the next couple of years. Although it operates as Discount Tire in most of the 36 states it serves, the retailer also sells under the names America's Tire in parts of California and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores.

Stepping back in

A shoe and luggage repair service recently reopened after being closed for the coronavirus.

Peter & Sons Shoe Repair at 42 Windermere Blvd. continues serving the community in its 40th year in business. Joseph Tsveer is the owner.

Gassing up

Another new gas station and convenience store is being proposed for the Charleston region.

The Greenville-based Spinx Co. is seeking conceptual approval from the city of Charleston to build a new store at Glenn McConnell Parkway and West Wildcat Boulevard in West Ashley.

The city's Design Review Board will consider the proposal Thursday via a virtual meeting.

Also, a new Speedway convenience store and gas station is coming to Ladson.

The existing store at 4306 Ladson Road will be torn down and rebuilt. Winesett Hill Constructors Inc. of Hixson, Tenn., is the contractor.

Post-riot help

The UPS Store at 472 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston is offering several of its services for free to local businesses affected by last weekend’s riot.

"After seeing our next door neighbors get looted and burned, we knew that we had to do something to help,” said owner Michael Cunningham.

For any business needing to file an insurance claim, the store is offering free printing, faxing, scanning and notary services as well as free temporary signs, posters and banners.

"With businesses boarded up, it’s important to let customers know that you’re still open, so we’re happy to provide any signage that local businesses may need," Cunningham said. "We can print it right here on Meeting Street and have it to them the same day.”

The store is open weekdays and Saturday. Parking is available behind the shop.