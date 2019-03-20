A restaurant chain new to the Charleston area is ready to serve its first ButterBurgers between Goose Creek and Summerville, and at least two more locations are planned for the region.
Wisconsin-based Culver’s, which specializes in its signature ButterBurgers and frozen custard, will welcome customers Monday at 1904 N. Main St. on U.S. Highway 17A. The location is just south of Royle Road between the Nexton and Carnes Crossroads developments.
A ButterBurger features fresh Midwest-raised beef, never frozen, on a slightly buttered bun.
Franchisee Marilyn Knox , who served as general manager of a Culver's in Valparaiso, Ind., for eight years, said the 4,000-square-foot restaurant will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week and employ 70 people. She now lives in Summerville.
"Summerville felt the most like the Culvers' values," she said of the site choice. "It felt like the perfect place for us."
She hopes eventually to add two more locations in the Charleston region, but declined to say where except to say she would like to be in Mount Pleasant.
Her business partners are Wendy and John Gates.
Culver’s offers three restaurants in South Carolina: in Fort Mill, Greenville and Greer. The nearest ones to Charleston are two in the Savannah area.
Also opening soon is South Carolina's second Metro Diner.
The new 3,700-square-foot restaurant at 1808 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. on an outparcel at the Harris Teeter-anchored Westwood Plaza Shopping Center will open in mid-April, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The diner is looking for more than 100 workers.
The diner touts its comfort food favorites as fried chicken and waffles, a meatloaf plate, shrimp and grits, and a pulled pork mac stack, which includes a half pound of barbecue piled over creamy macaroni and cheese and a cheddar cornbread waffle topped with maple butter.
For hiring information, go to https://metrodiner.com.
The restaurant's other South Carolina site is in Aiken.
New coop
Another Chick-fil-A in the Charleston area may soon be shutting down for an overhaul.
The restaurant at 2013 Magwood Drive in West Ashley is slated to be demolished and rebuilt. The Atlanta-based company recently filed for a state permit related to the construction project.
A closing date has not been announced, but work is expected to begin this year.
Another Chick-fil-A restaurant in northern Mount Pleasant closed March 1 for an upgrade. The location in the Market at Oakland Shopping Center will not be demolished, but is undergoing a makeover. It's expected to reopen in mid-April.
Perking up
A new coffee shop is in the works for Charleston's upper peninsula.
A company called Lodi Coffee has submitted plans to the city for a new shop with a drive-thru and other improvements at 735 King St. at Huger Street.
The Technical Review Committee will consider plans Thursday.
Also on the Technical Review Committee's agenda Thursday are plans for a new paint store on Johns Island.
Cleveland, Ohio-based Sherwin-Williams hopes to open at 2886 Maybank Highway.
Market return
The Charleston Farmers Market will return to Marion Square on April 13, operating from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 30. Additional markets are planned for select Sundays during the Spoleto Festival USA May 26-June 2. Holiday markets are set up on Saturday and Sunday in December until Dec. 22.
With more than 100 vendors and exhibitors, the weekly market offers a seasonal range of local produce, plants, herbs and fresh-cut flowers along with breakfast and lunch options, artisanal crafts, community groups, live performances and other activities.
Big-box makeover
Walmart is upgrading its West Ashley store.
The Arkansas-based retail giant recently filed a notice to remodel the store at 2951 West Ashley Circle. The permit did not specify the improvements.
Also at Walmart, the company will do away with its Savings Catcher price-matching offer in mid-May because the tool it uses for the program shows most of its prices are already the lowest.
The offering, which launched in 2014, allowed customers who bought items at Walmart and found the items for lower prices elsewhere to submit receipts online or via an app to receive a refund or e-gift cards to make up the difference.
Getting fit
A new fitness site is ready to open in Mount Pleasant.
CorePower Yoga will launch its first Charleston-area studio March 29 at 1711 Shoremeade Road, Suite 130, in the new Publix GreenWise-anchored Indigo Square Shopping Center. Classes will be free for 10 days. The full opening is set for April 8, when the promotion ends. The grocer is set to open this summer.
Now open
A new nail salon is now open in a new two-story building on upper King Street in Charleston.
Pro Nails can be found in 1,000 square feet at 724 King. The building includes a 1,000-square-foot ground-floor space yet to be leased and two apartments on the second floor, according to Christopher Best with Coldwell Banker Real Estate.