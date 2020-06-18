New over 900 acre development near Nexton gets closer to approval in Summerville

Summerville appears close to annexing a 973-acre tract that would bring hundreds of homes and businesses to the area.

At a Town Council meeting last week, a public hearing was held on pulling the planned development from unincorporated Berkeley County into town limits. The main concern is a familiar one in the Charleston area: traffic impact.

If approved, it will be one of the largest annexations the town has seen. The development, owned by the Whitfield Company, is slated to neighbor Nexton along Interstate 26, Linda Way and Drop Off Drive.

It is also a part of another 30,000 homes that could be built in Berkeley County in a space referred to as the "mega-cluster." Carnes Crossroads, Cane Bay and Nexton are included in that space.

Formerly zoned as heavy industrial, the Whitfield Company area will be rezoned as a planned development district after it is annexed into Summerville's municipal limits.

The plan is to build 660 homes, 250,000 square feet of light industrial space and 500,000 square feet of commercial space. Unlike Nexton, where much of the residential space is located in Berkeley County's limits, this new development is expected to house more residents in Summerville.

"Now we just need to make a couple more revisions to the development agreement with respect to the traffic study," said Robert Robbins, an attorney present at the meeting representing the Whitfield-Company-owned development.

The approval of the annexation request is contingent on developers addressing concerns raised in a review of a traffic impact analysis by a third party engineering firm. Robbins told The Post and Courier that much of the concerns with the analysis is around making sure that traffic flows properly in the area.

Some of the complaints from residents about new developments and projects in Summerville have been around traffic. Robbins said in the past, the town may not have done the best job of evaluating traffic impact.

“There certainly much more attuned to those issues now. I commend them for that," he said.

At the town meeting Thursday, a letter from the Nexton Del Webb residents was also sent in to express their concerns they wanted to see addressed beyond just the impact to traffic. For the space that directly neighbors Nexton, residents want a 50-foot buffer to be included and only single-family detached homes.

They also want to make sure that no arterial road would be placed in the adjacent space. Robbins said his clients agreed to not build any apartments or arterial roads.

With the analysis, he said they want to make sure that they are covering any traffic issues that may occur as a result of the development designed. They are also donating three acres of land for a fire station and potentially additional emergency services for the town.

The goal is to have a completed and approved traffic impact analysis in the hands of Town Council at the next meeting in July to completely finalize the annexation request.

The council agreed at the meeting that no annexations will be approved until concerns raised with the traffic analysis are addressed.