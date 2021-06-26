New office building being built on Charleston's upper peninsula beside I-26

One of the firms behind the planned redevelopment of a peninsular Charleston church site for a multistory apartment building is working on another project nearby.

JJR Development, which recently announced a proposed $40 million, 5-story multifamily project at the site of Eastside Missionary Baptist Church on Meeting Street, is developing a 3½-story office building at 4 Maple St. next to Interstate 26.

Named after the street address, the structure will include three floors of 1,920 square feet each with another 1,283 square feet on the penthouse level that will include a roof deck.

The building is situated on three parcels from Cypress to Maple streets, just off Meeting, and is next to the planned Lowcountry Lowline linear park. It's also across the street from the Half-Mile development of restaurants and technology firms. An onsite lot and a parcel on the south side of Maple Street will be used for parking.

The office building can house a single business or be separated for different users on each floor, according to Jeffrey Roberts of JJR Development. The design allows an owner occupant to rent space for additional income or grow into additional space over time.

"We are not doing this building as a rental product," Roberts said. "We are doing it as an owner-occupied product."

He sees it as suitable for professional service firms such as architects, accountants or lawyers.

"Why rent when you can own your own building and control your own environment," Roberts said.

Charleston currently has a glut of office space because of the pandemic. People are working remotely and several large office projects have either been recently completed or under construction.

Still, Roberts is bullish on the small office market on the upper peninsula.

He believes the structure's smaller size and parking availability offer a "stand-alone" option away from more high-traffic areas.

Construction is expected to wrap up by late summer or early fall.

Woodlock Capital will serve as the marketing agency.

JJR plans to build the 250-unit Boulevard Apartments at 584 Meeting St. in a partnership with MCZ Development, which is relocating to Charleston from Chicago.

That project is now winding its way through the city approval process.

New homes

More housing is on the way to West Ashley.

An affiliate of Georgia-based homebuilder Ashton Woods recently bought 42 undeveloped acres along Sanders Road for $3.6 million. The land sits off of Bees Ferry Road about a mile south of West Ashley Circle.

A representative of Ashton Woods did not immediately respond to a request for the proposed number of homes on the site.

The previous owner was an affiliate of Tempe, Ariz.-based Coronado West, which provides land bank financing services to residential home builders.