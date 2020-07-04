You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
New Nexton office development fully leases 1st phase of 6 buildings near Charleston
A collection of new office buildings in a first phase of development in Nexton near Summerville is now fully leased.
WorkPlace@Nexton on Brighton Park Boulevard currently consists of boutique office spaces in six buildings ranging from 3,500 square feet to 5,000 square feet.
Developed by SLS Development Charleston, the office space’s new tenants include Newland, Harvey & Vallini Law Firm, River Landing Dentistry, Atlas Physical Therapy, Edward Jones, Prime Lending, Dermatology & Laser Center of Charleston, Shepherd Law Firm and Raising the Barre fitness studio. Each office space features private entrances and waiting areas.
The new development is within walking distance of Nexton Square, where several dining and retail options are available, including Halls Chophouse and Taco Boy.
“WorkPlace@Nexton provides the ideal setting for a true work, live, play lifestyle,” said Phillip Manchester, managing partner at SL Shaw & Associates Charleston. “The new offices are adjacent to miles of parks, walking trails, a wide array of fitness options and are in close proximity to childcare providers, schools and after-school programs. Employees can walk or bike to apartments, townhomes, cottages or single-family homes in a range of prices to accommodate every level of staff, reducing commuting time and boosting productivity.”
Construction on phase two of WorkPlace@Nexton will begin later this year and will offer an additional building with 14,000 square feet of commercial office space. Currently, phase two is 60 percent leased with 8,000 square feet of available space remaining.
Charleston shopping center owner is marketing stores currently occupied by large tenants
New York-based Kimco Realty owns the Harris Teeter-anchored St. Andrews Center on Savannah Highway and is marketing the space of the 15,314-square-foot Petco pet supply shop and the 37,000-square-foot Stein Mart off-price retailer.
By the numbers
2: Number of popular restaurants coming to a new retail structure being built near U.S. 378 in Lexington County.
250: Starting summer room rate for Emaline, the redesigned concept of a former Charleston chain hotel.
5,000: Dollars applicants to the Safe Home program can claim for strong new roofs during hurricane season.
This week in real estate
+ Chuck E. Cheese out of cheddar: It’s lights out for a long-running West Ashley pizza restaurant and entertainment venue that’s hosted countless kids birthday parties over its nearly 40-year run.
+ Cooper River plant changes hands: Oil and gas giant BP is selling its global petrochemicals business, including a Charleston-area plant along the Cooper River, for $5 billion.
+ Subway returns to King Street: Subway franchisee Farah Jafri recently signed a lease for a new restaurant at 567 King, the former site of Ice & Pan, an ice cream, tea and smoothie shop.
Drama on Dewees Island
The homeowners on Dewees Island, a private community north of Charleston and accessible only by boat, chose to keep a $218,315 federal bailout loan even as they faced public criticism over their acceptance of the money.
Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Democrat who represents South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, and his Republican challenger, Nancy Mace, called on the island’s residents to return the emergency loan in early June.
