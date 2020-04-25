New N. Charleston apartment complex fetches $47M; huge spec building rising in Summerville

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

New N. Charleston apartment complex fetches $47 million

A recently completed four-story apartment complex in North Charleston has a new owner.

An affiliate of Middle Street Partners of Charleston recently sold the 280-unit Atlantic on the Boulevard Apartments at 2155 Morris Baker Blvd. off Rivers Ave. near Ashley Phosphate Road to an affiliate of real estate investment firm Milburn & Co. of Salt Lake City for $46.7 million.

In South Carolina, the Utah-based company also owns the 290-unit Latitude at Wescott Apartments in North Charleston and the 305-unit Millennium Apartments in Greenville.

The first settlers in what would become Charleston started on 9 acres at what was once called Albemarle Point and Charles Town Landing beside the Ashley River in April 1670. The site in West Ashley is now a state park that will soon reopen.

By the numbers

1: May date that state parks will reopen across South Carolina after being shut down for a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

2: Number of acres Refuel convenience store chain bought for $1.4 million in the Carnes Crossroads development of Goose Creek.

35: Number of years Subway sandwich chain restaurant operated on King Street in Charleston before it closed recently.

This week in real estate

+ Walled city: Charleston's peninsula could once again become a walled city for the first in centuries if the results of a flooding-protection study come to fruition.

+ Berkeley boom: Once-rural Berkeley County faces city-sized challenges as mega-developments bring benefits but strain roads, schools and services.

+ Road squabble: Carolina Park residents in Mount Pleasant aren't happy with the town's plans to build a 300-yard road where a walking trail now exists along a small lake.

A large, new speculative industrial building should be completed by September in the 31-acre Portside Distribution Center project beside Interstate 26 (upper right) near Summerville. It's the first of two buildings slated for the site.

