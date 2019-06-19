A craft brewing business plans to invest $1.1 million to open a production site on the upper peninsula.
The S.C. Commerce Department said Wednesday that Victor Hoppenstein's Brewlab is establishing operations at 2200 Heriot St. in the Wagener Terrace neighborhood. About 16 jobs will be created, the agency said.
The company is affiliated with Lowcountry Ale Werks, which leased the 5,000-square-foot space late last year. Its microbrewery redevelopment was reviewed this week by the city's of Charleston's Design Review Board under the code name "Project Lax."
The company's investment will include a commercial kitchen and taproom. The company also plans to collaborate with other breweries and work with other busineses to showcase ingredients from South Carolina, the Commerce Department said.