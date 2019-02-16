A 10,000-square-foot medical office building will rise soon on St. Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley.
Oral and facial surgery provider Shelbourne & Associates will begin developing the two-story structure at 846 St. Andrews Blvd. in mid-March, according to Bradley Baker with commercial real estate firm Radekopf & Associates.
The proposed building, beside the West Ashley Veterinary Clinic, is set for completion by the spring of 2020.
Shelbourne & Associates will occupy 1,900 square feet on the first floor. Other suites, from 800 square feet to 1,900 square feet, are available. The building will be called St. Andrews Medical Center.
The oral and facial surgery firm currently has offices on the Charleston peninsula and in Mount Pleasant and Summerville.
In and out
A high-end residential real estate firm in Mount Pleasant is out, and an interior decorating firm is in.
Germany's Engel & Volkers recently vacated the premises after less than a year at 629 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Radio Shack once operated in The Plaza at East Cooper Shopping Center.
In its place, DeGuise Interiors moved in in January, according to commercial real estate firm Radekopf & Associates. The interior decorator relocated from the nearby I'On community.
New homes
Stanley Martin Homes is adding more than 70 new residences in three new residential neighborhoods in the Charleston area, with sales starting in early spring.
In Mount Pleasant, Fulton Park will offer four-bedroom, single-family homes, while Bridgeview will provide high-end residences close to the Ravenel Bridge. In Charleston, Ashley Preserve will feature single-family homes in West Ashley.
Each community offers open floorplans and other amenites.
Fulton Park houses range from 2,522 square feet to 2,978 square feet. With attached two-car garages, prices start in the $500,000s. An affiliate of Stanley Martin Communities bought the 41-lot development off Old Georgetown Road in November for $7 million.
At Bridgeview, 12 homes ranging from 2,493 square feet to 2,843 square feet will be offered at prices starting in the $700,000s. Select three- and four-story homes will offer terrace views of the Ravenel Bridge from Walt Miller Street. Bridgeview owners also will receive a complimentary one-year membership to the I'On Club.
Ashley Preserve will offer 18 single-family homes starting in the $400,000s off Mutual Drive near the West Ashley Greenway and behind the Kia Country car dealership on Savannah Highway.
Dining do-over
Charleston's Design Review Board will consider a request Tuesday to transform a former First Federal Bank branch building at 2061 Savannah Highway into a restaurant. The 2,500-square-foot site served as an antiques shop for a while.