New luxury condos coming to Shadowmoss in Charleston

A West Ashley condominium community is about to undergo an expansion.

Middleborough at Shadowmoss Plantation will add 60 three-bedroom units at 100 Deerfield Drive, starting in January. Construction by Charleston-based New Leaf Builders is expected to be completed by next fall.

With prices starting from the low $300,000s, condominiums will range from 1,700 to 1,950 square feet and include one- and two-car garages and built-in elevator shafts as an option for residents.

Pre-sales are underway through Carolina One New Homes for units in the complex of seven new buildings to be built and set back from the 13th and 14th greens at Shadowmoss Golf Course.

Amenities, to be added in phase 2, will include a community center with a swimming pool, fitness classes, workout facilities, garden shed, entertainment space and dog park.

"We always try to create communities that meet a very real need," said Adam Baslow, partner in New Leaf.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Changing hands

A 260-unit North Charleston apartment complex recently sold for $33.28 million.

Washington, D.C.-based Brick Lane bought Palmetto Creek Apartments at 3311 Mountainbrook Ave. off Ashley Phosphate Road for $128,000 per unit, according to Mark Boyce and Blake Coffey of the Charleston office of real estate firm Berkadia.

The previous owner was Texas-based Lurin Capital.

The complex features townhouse-style units, and about 75 percent are newly renovated. Amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a playground and an outdoor area with grilling stations.