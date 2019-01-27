A national home builder is staking a larger claim in Berkeley County for a new housing development with hundreds of homes.
An affiliate of Atlanta-based PulteGroup Inc. recently paid $1.687 million for 53 acres on Sheep Island Road at Leisure Lane, just west of the Nexton tract, according to Ben Chase of real estate firm William Olasov Co.
The site is also across the road from another 24-acre parcel Pulte picked up last June for $1.23 million, according to Berkeley County land records.
That tract abuts the new Nexton Parkway, which connects Interstate 26 with U.S. Highway 176 at Cane Bay Plantation. Both properties sit on the northern part of Sheep Island Road just south of its juncture with U.S. 176.
The two parcels and a third off Leisure Lane yet to be acquired by Pulte will make up a 141-acre subdivision with 357 houses called Bradford Pointe, said Charlie Tipton, coastal Carolinas division president of the PulteGroup.
The Centex-branded homes with seven floor plans will be priced from the low $200,000s. Site work on the 24-acre parcel has already begun, and development of the 54-acre tract will begin this summer, Tipton said. Construction on model homes is expected to start in March with selling beginning in July. Pulte bought Centex in 2009.
The entire part of Berkeley County just north of Summerville is undergoing a transformation, much of it announced before Volvo Cars decided to build an auto assembly plant just west of three huge housing developments in what was once forest land owned by paper giant WestRock.
Volvo's arrival has accelerated interest in the area.
Besides Cane Bay, the 2,300-acre Carnes Crossroads development at U.S. 17A and U.S. 176 in Goose Creek has seen its first few hundred houses rise along with a developing hospital and the arrival of retailers and restaurants.
Nexton, between U.S. 176 and Interstate 26, also is developing rapidly. The 4,500-acre tract near Summerville already has apartments, retailers, restaurants, hotels, office buildings and several hundred homes, in addition to the developing Del Webb site.
A retail center is under construction in Nexton's southern end while a Charleston developer recently purchased two tracts on the northern side of Nexton across from Cane Bay, where retail and other commercial uses are planned.
Mortgage-free home
A wounded veteran from Charleston is getting a mortgage-free home.
Texas-based nonprofit Operation Finally Home and home builder Lennar are providing U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Matthew Weise and his family with a debt-free house.
The family learned of the gift while on a live segment of Fox & Friends in New York City on New Year's Eve. The Weise family thought they were there to interview about Weise's invisible disabilities. He was injured during three of his combat tours and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.
"The unimaginable gift of a house will have a huge everlasting effect on our lives," Weise said.
The home, being built in Charleston, should be completed by this summer, when the family moves back to South Carolina.
Townhomes
Just over 100 new townhomes may be on the way to Dorchester County.
Wescott Property LLC wants to build 83 townhomes at Wescott and Oak Forest boulevards in North Charleston, and Hunter Quinn Homes wants to build 20 units at Boone and Alston streets in Summerville, according to requests made to Dorchester County.
Making a trade
A Charleston-based contractor will construct a large speculative industrial building near Summerville.
Frampton Construction Co. announced last week it will build the 136,500-square-foot structure in Charleston Trade Center on Trade Center Parkway next to Interstate 26. The developer is The Keith Corp. of Charlotte.
Designing a merger
Two longtime architectural firms in the Carolinas have joined forces.
SGA Architecture of Pawleys Island, which also has offices in Charleston and Greenville, recently merged with NarmourWright Architecture of Charlotte to form SGA|NarmourWright Design. The new firm will maintain offices in all four locations.