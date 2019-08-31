A 112-acre parcel just north of Ridgeville and not far from the new Volvo Cars plant in Berkeley County is being prepped for a new 166-home development while another 109 acres is being eyed for a separate housing project farther south in Dorchester County.
Jason Esposito, president of Mount Pleasant-based Center Park Homes, will ask a county planning and development committee on Tuesday to change the land use of one tract and part of another parcel on S.C. Highway 27 near Timothy Lakes from absence of control to single-family residential.
He said the county has already approved the housing development, but the zoning change is a cleanup to make sure the land is in compliance.
Work already has begun on water, sewer and roads, Esposito said. The first phase of 57 houses is expected to begin late this year or early next year. Build-out, based on demand, should be completed by 2023, he said.
Lots will be larger than normal, at one-third of an acre.
"The idea behind the neighborhood is really to serve the growing demand for people working at Volvo or one of the many suppliers setting up shop nearby," Esposito said. "We probably get a call once a day asking about the property. The demand is there."
An affiliate of Darby Development Co. of Mount Pleasant owns the property, according to land records.
The board also will hear a request from Joseph A. Tucker to rezone 109 acres southwest of Summerville on S.C. Highway 61 and abutting Old Beech Hill Road from absence of control to single-family residential. The property is owned by a trust of the Tucker family. No further information was immediately available.
More multifamily
Yet another apartment building is being proposed for Charleston's rapidly evolving upper peninsula.
Madison Capital Group of Charlotte and Charleston is proposing a four-story, 36-unit rental complex at 651 Meeting St. beside the American College of the Building Arts. The firm hopes to use the masonry walls on the existing structure while adding height based on architectural context and merit.
The project will include 12,000 square feet of ground-floor office space. It has not been named yet, according to developer Ryan Hanks.
Madison Capital has developed or is developing several other projects throughout the Charleston area.
They include the 191-unit development called New Market Square rising off Huger Street next to Interstate 26, The Porter and its 118 units set to be built at 577 Meeting St., 51 townhomes called The Flats at East Bay at 655 East Bay St. and five other multifamily projects and several self-storage units across the region, including the recently opened five-story Go Store It facility on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant
The Board of Architectural Review unanimously voted for conceptual approval of the latest proposal last Wednesday.
Changing hands
A downtown Charleston office building recently sold for $5.5 million.
Charleston OZ Acquisitions LLC bought the 10,197-square-foot structure at 502 King St. from 502 King Street LLC, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young.
The building, beside the former Morris Sokol Furniture store, houses a Starbucks coffee shop on the ground floor and the offices of Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development on the upper two floors.
Now open
Del Webb's amenity center in the 55-plus community in Nexton is now open at 1260 Del Webb Drive near Summerville.
Mashburn Construction completed the 26,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility with both indoor and outdoor features.
At full build-out, about 1,000 residents in the Del Webb Nexton community will use the facility. It includes a resort-style saltwater pool and lounge area, an alfresco kitchen, and courts for tennis, bocce ball and pickleball.
Indoors, the clubhouse features a freshwater pool, a fitness center with an exercise studio for yoga, tai chi and aerobics and multiple meeting spaces. Throughout the amenity center entrances, high-level security features have been installed with access controls and cameras.
The project took 13 months from the ground up, which Mashburn CEO Paul Mashburn called "a remarkable feat."