A new hotel has been proposed for a lot near the Citadel Mall, an area which the city has identified as a key location for development in its revitalization plan for West Ashley.
The 1.32-acre parcel is located just off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, between a Red Lobster restaurant and a PetSmart store.
The application to build a 90-room lodging at the site was submitted by Mount Pleasant-based Earthsource Engineering, according to the Charleston Technical Review Committee's agenda this week.
The lot’s owner, Braxton SC LLC, applied last year to add the lot to the city’s accommodations overlay, which designates the areas of the city where hotels can be built. Charleston’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the request in September.
The lot faces Skylark Drive, the short roadway which leads to the Citadel Mall parking lot. According to Charleston County land records, the same firm owns the PetSmart store next door.
Several other lodgings are located within about half a mile of the proposed site, including a TownePlace Suites, a Town and Country Inn and Suites and a Holiday Inn Express.
Directing new development to and around the Citadel Mall was one of the goals described in the West Ashley Master Plan, an outline for revitalization that was adopted about a year ago.
Though retailers like Sears and J.C. Penney recently closed their Citadel Mall locations, leaving large vacancies in the shopping center, those stores are being occupied by new developments.
The Medical University of South Carolina is investing about $16.4 million in the construction of new facility in the former J.C. Penney. The roughly 128,000 square-foot "MUSC Health West Campus" is expected to open late this year and will offer a range of medical services.
The mall's Sears store, which closed last August, was used in the fall as a pop-up Halloween shop and, now, as a filming location for a new HBO comedy series, “The Righteous Gemstones.”
Steps away, the Charleston Performing Arts Center is joining the Citadel Mall's directory, too, in the space vacated by Charleston retailer Palmetto Moon.
Hotel density on the Charleston peninsula still greatly exceeds that of surrounding areas, but a couple of this year’s most significant hotel openings by room count are in West Ashley.
A Cambria Hotel near the Ripley Marina, which is set to open this spring, and a recently-opened Home2 Suites on Savannah Highway both have more than 100 rooms.