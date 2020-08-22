New downtown Charleston office space and multimillion-dollar tech center eye openings

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

It took millions and a pop star, but these offices are nearly open.

Not long ago, a white cross stood on this land on Charleston's upper peninsula. Then, it was just an overgrown lot beside an oil company’s former southeastern headquarters.

Now, the 4-acre parcel at 1640 Meeting Street features a more permanent fixture.

The Refinery, a three-story office structure called with restaurant space and a 1,500-seat amphitheater is nearly complete. It's been in the works for six years, partly because the project's president had trouble lining up a business partner — a relationship with Daryl Hall, half of the famous pop rock duo Hall and Oates, hit some snags.

You can read more about what to expect in the project here.

New $60 million HQ for Berkeley Electric

The co-op’s leaders are still in the planning process for the proposed 227,260-square-foot facility, and the project is not expected to be completed until December 2022. Read more here.

By the numbers

4: Number of Aldi grocery locations in the Charleston area, following the opening of its new location this week.

8.5: Percentage threshold above which SC's unemployment remained in July, indicating that economic recovery may be slowing.

45,000: Total square footage of The Refinery office building, slated to open soon.

This week in real estate

+ No more tacos: Less than 2 years after launching one of its first restaurants in the mainland U.S., Maui Tacos recently closed in downtown Charleston.

+ Downtown dining: Seafood restaurant Tempest opened last week on Market Street next to sister dining venue 5Church.

+ New tech center tenants: A new six-story, $54 million development is planned to open later this year on Morrison Drive.

Ecoresort clash continues

Gov. Henry McMaster is calling on a Lowcountry zoning board to reject plans to build a luxury resort on an undeveloped barrier island.

The development could have a “detrimental impact” on the state’s natural resources and some South Carolina taxpayers, he says.

Read more about his argument here.

