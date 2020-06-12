New development proposed near key corner in North Charleston; Harbour Club opening

A new development is being proposed near a key intersection in North Charleston.

Miles Barkley, a managing member of Barkley Palmetto Parkway LLC, which owns the nearly 13-acre tract near Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Ladson Road, said the group hopes to develop a mixed-used product that includes an 80,000-square-foot industrial building and two outparcels for other commercial uses, such as a restaurant or retail business.

Barkley recently submitted an application to state environmental regulators for a stormwater permit to develop about 9 acres of the wooded parcel behind an existing Spinx gas station on the corner and an AutoZone auto parts store under development on Ladson Road. The property also abuts a Walmart Neighborhood Market store to the west.

Part of the site is wetlands, but the owner said in the permit application that no wetlands will be affected by the proposed development.

Barkley said the plans are working their way through regulators, including the city of North Charleston, but he hopes the project will be underway by the end of the year.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

"That's a growing area," said Barkley, a principal and broker with the commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates. "There are a lot of rooftops there. In years ahead, this is the place to be."

The site also is across the street from a new Krispy Kreme restaurant that opened earlier this year next to Bojangles' chicken restaurant.

Relaunch

After 25 years on one side of the Charleston peninsula, The Harbour Club officially opens Monday on the other side.

Occupying the entire seventh floor of the new 22 WestEdge office and research building in the developing WestEdge community, the private dining, event and meeting destination is leaving its longtime digs at 35 Prioleau St. near Waterfront Park.

The new site includes an outdoor deck with views of the Ashley River and The Citadel on the northern side and a ballroom stretching across almost the entire length of space on the southern side.