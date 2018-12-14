A Colorado real estate company known for its upscale residential developments will soon start on its next venture in the Lowcountry.
East West Partners, which built the newest Tides condominium in Mount Pleasant and The Gadsden and One Vendue Range projects on the peninsula, plans to start work in the spring on its mixed-use River Landing Village on Daniel Island.
The 22-acre development will be completed in phases over several years. It will include two new public-access piers, about 300 condominium and townhouse units, and retail and restaurant offerings along the Wando River.
The first phase, about 5.5 acres along the waterfront, will include 50 to 60 residences, about 14,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a dock, said Miller Harper of East West Partners. It's expected to be completed in 2021.
"It's one of the last great pieces of waterfront on the island," he said. "It will be a coastal-inspired destination and neighborhood. The collection of buildings will be scaled appropriately to those on River Landing Drive. Think small- to medium-size, and not large buildings."
The remainder of the project "will be market dependent."
"Our intent is to meet market demand," Harper said.
A recently submitted site plan calls for road extensions and utility work on 10 acres at the end of Pier View Street and River Landing Drive near the waterfront.
Developers originally envisioned a large-scale marina near Children's Park, but that wasn't financially viable because it would have required an expensive breakwater.
The Daniel Island Co. owns the land. East West Partners will buy tracts as needed.
"We did a national search to find the perfect buyer, and we feel we have done that," said Matt Sloan, president of DI Development Co. "They have an extraordinary sense of place making. This is going to be a great destination for the region."