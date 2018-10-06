As a startup house designer, Cameron O'Connor sought a prime spot to launch his first speculative home. He didn't have to go far. The local contractor chose a neighborhood he's already frequented: upscale Johns Island based Stono Pointe, noted for estate-sized lots and deep water access.
"It's a really beautiful Lowcounty elevated home, 3,937 square foot, five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths," says the builder, owner and general contractor of O'Connor Homes Inc.
"From the front door to the deep water dock" is a few hundred yards, adds Chauncey Clark, Realtor with The Peninsula Co. in Charleston, who's teaming up with the builder as listing agent.
O'Connor Homes had the property staged and photographed this summer. The symmetrical house, complete with rooftop deck and metal roof, sits on a two-and-a-quarter acre home site at 2681 Burden Creek Road. Clark lists the home for sale at $982,000.
According to Clark's online write-up, the agent describes 2681 Burden Creek Road as centrally positioned "just minutes to downtown Charleston, Kiawah Island, beaches, golf, parks, breweries and restaurants." He describes how the "immaculate" home anchors the multi-acre lot in the community's peaceful, waterfront neighborhood.
"Enjoy the newly renovated community causeway and deep water dock with covered pier head and extended floaters. Bring your golf cart to the neighborhood, and enjoy peaceful sunsets, fishing and boat rides on the Stono River," Clark says.
The large lot provides ample room to entertain and "to stretch out on the large full front porch. Enjoy the breeze from the Stono River on the screened-in porch," he continues, "or climb the Italian spiral staircase up to the 40 foot high rooftop deck, perfect for sunset cocktails."
O'Connor says he's built two custom homes in the plush Stono Pointe community, situated off River Road north of Charleston Executive Airport. "We've had good activity," he says, noting that the neighborhood's centralized digs attract buyers.
A local family developed the neighborhood with the objective of preserving open spaces and keeping lots large. The neighborhood counts 23 homes and numerous undeveloped lots.
The builder sticks to open designs on his Stono Pointe houses. "On the outside, we definitely wanted a Lowcountry feel," O'Connor says, citing wide porches, decks and balconies. The airy interior includes great rooms boasting 20-foot ceilings, dining rooms opening to kitchens and spaces for elevators.
Stono Pointe as a community showcases alluring amenities, including tennis courts and a swimming pool. There are twin lots, and up to 10 covered piers. "That's one of the things, you can have a dock," O'Connor says.
Thus far, O'Connor Homes has focused its custom construction on Johns Island, notably in the Kiawah River Estates and Mullet Hall Plantation communities as well as Stono Pointe.
O'Connor took an interest in home construction at a young age: He built a tree house with his dad as a youth. His early work as an adult included raising houses for Habitat for Humanity through its Charleston affiliate. He's also experienced up close the fragility of the coastal residential market. O'Connor says, "My childhood home was partially destroyed in Hurricane Fran" — a Category 3 storm that hit eastern North Carolina in early September 1996.
Go tobit.ly/2N3myh7, properties.chaunceyclark.com/2681-burden-creek/tour or oconnorhomessc.com/about-us/.