New city architect to help guide Charleston's growth, development

The city of Charleston has hired a Florida architect with South Carolina roots to help guide growth and development of a community steeped in colonial design but poised for growth in the 21st century.

Tory Parish will help shape the city by guiding the Board of Architectural Review and the Design Review Board, among other duties.

She started work this week, the city said in its announcement.

In addition to managing the operations of the city’s Preservation and Urban Design Division, she also will interpret and enforce the city’s adopted zoning ordinance and manage applications for preservation, design architecture, site design, signs and requests for demolition.

“I’m eager to serve the City of Charleston — to preserve what makes Charleston special and carefully manage and shape its growth with context sensitive solutions,” she said in the city's prepared statement.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Parish was most recently with LRK Inc. in Celebration, Fla., where she served as town architect for several mixed-use communities. She led the community's architectural review committee and managed development reviews and approvals in the town originally developed by Disney across a highway from the Walt Disney World theme parks.

She worked collaboratively with designers, developers, community members and the local municipality while maintaining the overall vision and guiding principles of the communities she served, the city's announcement stated.

Parish also served as the chair of the city of Winter Garden, Fla., architectural review and historic preservation board, which was created to protect historical and cultural resources as a vibrant downtown historic district evolved.

She has had 20 years of experience as an architect and much of that has been spent helping guide municipalities through their growth.