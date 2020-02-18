New Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep dealership in the works for northern Mount Pleasant

A new car dealership could soon be driving into northern Mount Pleasant.

Galeana Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep, an affiliate of Detroit-based Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, wants to build a new facility on U.S. Highway 17 near Tupelo Forest Drive. The 5-acre site is about a mile north of Wando High School.

Plans under consideration include 312 parking spaces around a central structure.

Once the town signs off on the new dealership, it will take nine months to a year to build it, according to Joe Owens, the general sales manager of Galeana Chrysler Jeep in Columbia.

Owens referred other questions to operations manager Scott Rhodes, who could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spokesman said he was checking on the status on the proposed dealership.

Galeana Automotive Group, launched more than 40 years ago in Michigan, also offers a Kia dealership in the South Carolina state capital along with four other dealerships in Michigan and Florida.

Mount Pleasant offers a few other dealerships, but nowhere near as many as the Motor Mile on Savannah Highway in West Ashley or along Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

There are no dealerships in northern Mount Pleasant, one of the few places where vacant land is available in one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. and the fourth-largest municipality in the Palmetto State.

Primary dealers in Mount Pleasant are Mercedes-Benz, Starling Chevrolet and Low Country Volkswagen.

The Charleston area is served by Rick Hendrick Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram Fiat in North Charleston and West Ashley and Hoover Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram in Summerville and Moncks Corner.

The town's Commercial Design Review Board will consider preliminary approval of the proposed dealership Feb. 26.