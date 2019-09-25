A pair of new restaurants will have opened in downtown Charleston by late Wednesday while another venture is eyeing a shuttered dining spot in Mount Pleasant.
Big Bad Breakfast opened Tuesday at 456 Meeting St., across from the former Bi-Lo supermarket. It's open 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. every day.
A couple of blocks away, Mexican meets Japanese at the new Mesu restaurant at 570 King St.
After a 6-8 p.m. grand opening reception Wednesday at the new dining option near the dual-branded Hyatt hotels at Spring and King streets, it will be open to the public at 8 p.m. Daily hours will be 4-11 p.m. with live music from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Reservations can be made starting Thursday, according to its Facebook page.
Meanwhile, a firm called Naples Inc. has applied for a permit to sell alcoholic beverages at 1035 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Suite C10. That's the former site of Congress restaurant that closed last year after a three-year run. Mexican restaurant La Hacienda once operated there.
Floor it
Charleston-area customers will soon be walking all over a new big-box retailer, and someone could win $1 million as part of its grand opening.
Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is set to open its doors on a new 75,000-square-foot flooring store and design center on Oct. 3, offering "showroom-quality selections at warehouse prices."
The company's new store in North Charleston — its first in South Carolina — will welcome customers at Rivers and Aviation avenues. Jason Holland, the store's chief executive merchant, will lead a team of about 50 employees.
“We are committed to providing unmatched service and quality at unbeatable prices," said store manager Jason Holland. "We look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”
With shops nationwide, the retailer carries more than 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offers free design services.
Following the grand opening, the new store will host a family-friendly “Super Saturday” event starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. The event will start with interactive games such as “Connect FLOOR,” jumbo Jenga, and “Plinko,” open to all ages. From noon-2 p.m., BKED Shop will provide complimentary food to the first 200 customers.
The event also includes a $1 million dice roll.
Beginning at noon, the first 200 visitors, ages 18 and older, in line for the dice roll will roll a set of six customized dice, each marked with one letter to spell “F-L-O-O-R-S,” for a chance to win $1 million.
Those who roll four letters will win a $100 store merchandise card, five letters gets a $1,000 card and whoever rolls six letters to spell "floors" will win the grand prize of $1 million.
A private event for industry professionals in the Charleston region is set for Oct. 9, the same day a ribbon-cutting is set for 4 p.m.
Running on Dunkin'
A new donut shop is now serving sweet treats in Summerville.
Dunkin' opened its newest Charleston-area shop with a drive-thru and seasonal outdoor seating earlier this week at 1605 Central Ave. in Knightsville Crossing Shopping Center.
“The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep the area running on Dunkin’ for years to come,” said franchisee George Ross of Coastal Franchising. He opened another shop earlier this summer in Carnes Crossroads in Goose Creek.
New at Nexton
Four new shops can now be found in the new Nexton Square Shopping Center near Summerville.
Women's apparel shop Bey + Eloise, boutique and gift retailer Simple to Sublime, sunless tanning business Charleston Glow and Chinese restaurant Wok N' Roll are part of the 135,000-square-foot retail center at U.S. Highway 17-A and Brighton Park Blvd. at the entrance to the developing Nexton community.
Bey + Eloise was previously in downtown Summerville. It occupies 1,272 square feet at 305 Front St. Next door is the 1,114-square-foot Simple to Sublime at 307 Front St. Wok N' Roll is in 1,423 square feet at 410 Nexton Square Drive close to Charleston Glow's new shop at 412 Nexton Square.
It's a second location for the family owned and operated, organic-based spray tan salon and boutique, Charleston Glow. Its other shop is in Belle Hall Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant.
Kimberly Audette co-owns owns and runs the shops with her two daughters, Kylie and Mackenzie Audette.
Both shops are open Monday through Saturday.
They join Halls Chophouse, Taco Boy and Southern First Bank as some of the first shops to open in the new retail site.
Branching out
A patio furniture shop now offers a second location in the Charleston region.
Palm Casual recently opened at 1024 N. Main St. across from Earth Fare grocery store in Summerville. It's where the Army Navy Surplus Store operated before moving to Dorchester Road in North Charleston over the summer.
"We manufacture our own furniture and are 35-50 percent below retail at our factory stores," owner Aaron Beasley said. "People have a month to try it, and if they don't like it, we pick it up."
The furniture store's other shop in the metro area can be found at 605 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. Beasley has other shops in Myrtle Beach and Bluffton. The new location is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Free perk
As part of National Coffee Day on Sunday, Biggby Coffee will give away free cups of java up to 24 ounces.
The East Lansing, Mich.-based company has more than 230 cafes across nine states, including three locations throughout the Charleston area in Goose Creek, North Charleston and Summerville. Another shop is coming to 903 St. Andrews Blvd. in West Ashley, according to the company's website.
Popping in
A Dallas-based handcrafted boot company will visit a downtown Charleston shopping venue Thursday and Friday to feature special footwear designed through a collaboration with the shop.
Fieldshop by Garden & Gun at 334 Meeting St. in the Dewberry Hotel will hosts the founders of Miron Crosby, a line of boots for men, women and children. Co-founders and sisters Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means will welcome guests 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday.
Miron Crosby was a 2018 Garden & Gun "Made in the South Awards" finalist. Fieldshop collaborated with the duo to design an exclusive boot, Dolly, a playfully feminine modern interpretation of the classic Western style.