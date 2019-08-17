The first homes in a planned 357-unit community will soon rise in a new Berkeley County development.

The 141-acre Bradford Pointe, on the northwest edge of the sprawling 5,000-acre Nexton mixed-used project, is now offering its initial phase of homes starting at $239,990.

Centex Homes, part of PulteGroup, is offering two professionally-decorated models at 177 Hayworth Road off Nexton Parkway. The first 10 homesites have been released.

The first phase will include one- and two-story homes with two-car garages and resort-style amenities that will include a pool and pavilion, children’s playground and separate game areas for soccer and basketball.

Seven floor plans range in size from three to five bedrooms and two to four baths. Starting at nearly 1,500 square feet and rising to 3,000-plus square feet, some home designs offer a first-floor owner’s suite.

"Each of our open floor plans is designed for flexibility and personalization for those who want to choose the living space that is just right for them as they begin putting down roots," said general sales manager Ann Taylor.

The Aspire and Compton models are on display.

The one-story Compton starts at $250,990 and 1,900 square feet. It features an owners’ suite with an over-sized walk-in closet and a large kitchen with center island that flows into the dining room and family room. Flex space at the front of the home may be configured as a fourth bedroom with a private bath, or as a media room or home office.

Residents also will have access to the 50 miles of planned paths, rugged trails and activities in Nexton.

The property, near Leisure Lane, sits southwest of the 4,500-acre Cane Bay community and the 2,000-acre Wildcat Tract being developed for thousands of new homes off U.S. Highway 176.

Looking ahead

Some of the acreage west of The Post and Courier newspaper building at King and Columbus streets on the Charleston peninsula is up for a land-use change.

The city's Planning Commission will consider a request Wednesdayby Evening Post Industries, the newspaper's parent company, to rezone properties at 609, 631, 635 and 637 King St.; 226, 228, 234 and 242 St. Philip St. and 1 Ackermans Court from general business to mixed use/workforce housing.

The land-use request is meant to position the company for a future phase of its Courier Square redevelopment project around the newspaper building.

The first phase was recently completed on the east side of the property along Columbus and Meeting streets. It includes The Guild apartments and the headquarters for apartment management company Greystar. Plans for the next phase have not been formalized, according to Evening Post Industries CEO John Barnwell.

Magnolia makeover

A Summerville office complex built four decades ago is ready for its close-up after an extensive $500,000 renovation project.

Magnolia Square, an 18,065-square-foot complex at 133 E. 1st North St., was acquired in September 2018 by North Charleston-based Cityvolve, which undertook the makeover.

Upgrades included the facade and exterior along with new paint, awnings, entryways and lighting. The existing parking lot was demolished and is being rebuilt for better traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

The makeover also includes drainage improvements, new landscaping and improved separation between buildings and parking areas. An outdoor plaza was added as well, along with a new sidewalk on 1st Street.

The building is 100 percent leased by accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman, Dr. David Smith, Watts Law Firm, Summerville Pediatric Eyecare, Dr. Kelli McCartney, Homestead Hospice of Charleston, Summerville Behavioral Health, Robbins Construction Group and Templeton Mims & Ward law firm.

Disposition

Mount Pleasant-based Ziff Properties recently sold a shopping center in Georgia for $2.875 million.

Provest Properties bought the 57,584-square-foot Villa Rica Crossing in Villa Rica, Ga., west of Atlanta.

The center, with a mix of national and local tenants, was nearly 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.