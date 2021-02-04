New 5-story Mount Pleasant office building sold to Orlando investor for nearly $50M

A new five-story office building near the base of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant recently changed hands for nearly $50 million.

An Orlando, Fla.-based affiliate of investment group Susquehanna Holdings paid $48.4 million for the fully leased Portside at Ferry Wharf structure at 75 Port City Landing, according to Charleston County land records.

The new owner, 75 Portside Realty LLC, also borrowed $32.8 million as part of the transaction. The firm, which operates several companies and owns property throughout the Southeast, is led by Ed Wideman and his sons Chris and Matt Wideman. It's the company's first acquisition in the Charleston area.

A representative of the Florida firm did not immediately respond for comment on the purchase.

The sale for the completed structure comes three years after Atlanta developer John R. Holder paid $5 million for the 1.1-acre site on the edge of the Cooper River. Holder Properties will retain management of the building while leasing will be handled through the new owner.

Holder owns other properties in the Charleston area, including the former Blackbaud building and soccer stadium on Daniel Island as well as River Oaks Center, a four-story office building on Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.

The 120,000-square-foot Portside building was nearly half leased when construction started in 2018. It counts among its tenants Bank of America, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Serendipity Labs, Palmetto Surety, Southern Trust Mortgage, TD Bank and Fidelity Brokerage Services.

The tenant list also includes insurance provider ISU Group, Omatic Software, technology consultant Informatics Applications Group and the Charleston Battery.

The Portside building is part of a planned 18-acre, $325 million development by Bennett Hospitality of Charleston. The project includes office, hotel, retail and residential space.

A 175-room, seven-story Embassy Suites Hotel is nearing completion beside Portside and is accepting reservations for March 1. The hotel sits in front of a 759-space parking garage that’s shared with office tenants.

Development of other proposed projects on the site has not begun.