New $35M Charleston office building lands furniture tenant; 224 Clements Ferry apartments on way

New 5-story Charleston office building lands furniture tenant

A new 110,000-square-foot office and retail development on the upper Charleston peninsula has landed its first tenant.

Interior Elements, a contract furniture dealer, will open a 2,500-square-foot office and showroom in The Quin on Algonquin Road off Meeting Street Road. The design showroom is expected to open in the latter months of 2021.

The Quin, which includes a 300-space parking deck in a separate structure, is a five-story development by Charlotte-based real estate investment firm White Point. It includes 5,000 square feet of outdoor recreation space.

The Quin was originally called The Belvidere, but changed the name since it was tied to a former plantation site. Quin is taken from the street, Algonquin, where the building is located.

The Quin's completion by Frampton Construction marks the end of the first phase of White Point’s development on Algonquin Road.

In 2020 White Point purchased the 5.6-acre lot across the street which houses a Pepsi distribution plant. The developer plans to build apartments, offices, and food and beverage venues with second level/rooftop patios.

Phase II will begin when Pepsi vacates the property at a future date. The company has selected a site in Palmetto Commerce Park in North Charleston for its new distribution facility, according to Pepsi spokeswoman Elisa Baker. The building has not been constructed.

Locals restaurant is working on a second Mount Pleasant venue that will not include sushi while a British-inspired restaurant plans to open in the same shopping center. King Street will welcome two new retailers on May 15.

By the numbers

224: Number of units planned in a new apartment development in Point Hope off Clements Ferry Road in Charleston.

99: Number of acres in the new Downtown Nexton development of retailers, restaurants, hotels, offices and apartments coming to a $300M-plus investment on the edge of Summerville.

49: Record number of homes and homesites sold during the year's first three months in the 2,000-acre Kiawah River development on Johns Island where 1,000 new homes are planned.

This week in real estate

+ Tiny homes: New rules for small houses may be put in place for an Upstate county.

+ Boom & Balance: Summerville sees need for affordable housing options but struggles to find a place for it as the Charleston region's growth spills into the Dorchester County town.

+ New apartments: Berkeley County's Cane Bay community opens new 300-unit, multifamily development.

Charleston-area home sales continue to soar even as inventory of available houses continues to dip further. The median price of a home in the four-county region climbed to nearly $344,000 in April.

