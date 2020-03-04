New 345-unit apartment development breaks ground in Nexton near Charleston

A large new apartment development is the latest in the multifamily realm unfolding in the Charleston area.

The Spectrum Companies of Charlotte broke ground Wednesday on a 345-unit community in the growing Nexton development near Summerville.

With a variety of floorplans and some carriage-style offerings, the 15.5-acre development at Nexton Parkway and Sigma Drive will include a saltwater pool, 8,500-square-foot clubhouse, fitness center, lounge area, grills and fire pits.

The first units in five mid-rise buildings will be completed in 2021, with the rest available by the spring of 2022. They will include townhomes with private garages.

“This project will provide a high-quality, multifamily housing option and offer easy access to employment centers and lifestyle amenities in this fast-growing part of the Charleston region,” Spectrum Vice President Ian Wagoner said before Wednesday's groundbreaking.

A Spectrum affiliate paid $6.75 million for the tract in May 2019. Live Oak Contracting is the general contractor.

Spectrum also developed the 274-unit Paxton Point Hope Apartments in Cainhoy Plantation off Clements Ferry Road in Berkeley County. That complex was bought last year by affiliates of VTT Management of Massachusetts for $51.1 million.

A recent report showed more than 3,100 apartment units were developed across the Charleston region in 2019 and another 6,000 are in the pipeline. Many of them are slated for multiple developments on Charleston's upper peninsula but others are scattered across the metro area.

This story will be updated.