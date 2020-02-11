New 5-story senior living facility to be built in Charleston near MUSC

The Charleston peninsula will soon see its first assisted-living and memory-care facility and it's near the hospital district.

A division of Wilmington, N.C.-based Liberty Healthcare Group will break ground by March on a five-story, 87,000-square-foot structure on a vacant parcel where the Septima P. Clark Expressway, commonly known as the Crosstown, meets Spring Street.

Liberty Senior Living's new unnamed development will include 71 assisted-living and 21 memory-care units in a joint venture with former property owner Southern Reserve. Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.

The one-acre parcel sits adjacent to the Medical University of South Carolina and other medical providers and is only a couple of blocks east of the developing WestEdge community, where apartments, offices and commercial businesses are on the rise.

The project will provide an opportunity to further Liberty's existing affiliation with MUSC Health's aging department. MUSC currently works with the senior care provider's new 263-residence, luxury continuing care facility of South Bay at Mount Pleasant off Midtown Avenue.

"MUSC Health looks forward to growing our relationship with Liberty Senior Living and working together on their Charleston project," said Matthew J. Severance, MUSC's chief system development and affiliations officer.

Liberty also plans to break ground nearby in early 2021 on another senior living project with independent living units. The location has not been announced because the company is still negotiating on the site, but it's meant to provide a continuum of senior services when combined with the Spring Street assisted-living and memory care project.

In 2014, another five-story building with 60 apartment units was planned for the Spring Street site, but the project never materialized.