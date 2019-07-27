You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
New 2,000-capacity outdoor event venue to open this fall on Ashley River in North Charleston
Construction on a new gathering spot overlooking the Ashley River in North Charleston is moving along.
The Pavilion at The Bend, a 20-acre property off Azalea Avenue, is set to open in October as a new venue for events, get-togethers and weddings.
It's the first project of many planned by property owner Susan Pearlstine Norton for corporate and private event planners.
Designed by Reggie Gibson Architects, The Pavilion will be an open-air structure, with grand wood beams, steel and a corrugated metal butterfly roof.
Construction started in April, and the project is visible from the Cosgrove Bridge over the Ashley River.
“As a former beer businesswoman, I don’t claim be an expert on development or real estate, so I am operating on my gut instincts," Norton said. "I believe that there exists a developer who shares my vision of dismissing the status quo to create a strong sense of place at The Bend in a responsible, sustainable, engaging manner."
She added, "The Pavilion at The Bend will serve as an amenity in what I anticipate being a dynamic community of people who will inhabit homes, office and gathering spaces."
Ooh! Events will manage bookings and event coordination. Several events are already planned.
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.
New Cainhoy Plantation Apartments sell for $51.1M
The 274-unit Paxton Point Hope Apartments in Cainhoy Plantation behind the new Publix supermarket opening Wednesday off Clements Ferry Road was completed last year.
By the numbers
4: Number of new restaurants coming to the Charleston area.
1,800: The upper-end cost in dollars of a single cigar in what will be a new tobacco and wine shop on upper King Street in Charleston.
11,000: Acreage preserved across Charleston County through the county's Park and Recreation Commission.
This week in real estate
+Affordable and empty: Despite a dire shortage of affordable housing in Charleston, several three-bedroom apartments owned by the city Housing Authority are sitting vacant, and some of them have been that way for months.
+Office outfitter: Strapped for space and looking for a way to showcase its high-tech workplace wares, The Office People is spending $2 million to renovate a former movie theater into its new North Charleston headquarters.
+Parking crackdown: The 10 WestEdge development near MUSC is looking to deter potential abuse of a free-parking option meant to lure grocery shoppers to the mixed-use project that includes Publix supermarket on the ground floor.
New luxury student apartments open 88% occupied in Charleston
Hoffler Place Apartments at Spring and King streets in downtown Charleston is now open with 74 units and about 250 beds for student housing near the College of Charleston.
Upcoming real estate events
Home ownership workshops: Origin SC will offer free seminars on home ownership, credit and budgeting at various times, dates and places through Aug. 17.
Fair housing class: A two-hour seminar will focus on fair housing; noon-2 p.m. Aug. 15, North Charleston. Cost: $59 member/$109 non-member, includes lunch.
Charleston-area transactions
Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.
Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.