An unfinished apartment building on the Charleston peninsula near Palmetto Brewing Co. recently changed hands for nearly $60 million, or more than $300,000 a key.

The 198-unit New Market Square, being built off Huger Street next to Interstate 26 near the on-ramp to the Ravenel Bridge to Mount Pleasant, fetched $59.8 million in late October, according to Charleston County land records.

An affiliate of Charlotte-based White Point Partners called Huger Street Holdings sold the new five-story complex on 2.4 acres to New Market Apartments LLC, an affiliate of Sentinel Real Estate Corp. in New York City.

A representative of Sentinel did not immediately respond Friday for comment about the purchase or a construction completion time frame.

The building includes 100 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units averaging 738 square feet and 98 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units of about 1,053 square feet.

Sentinel's website shows it owns three apartment communities and a commercial property in the Charleston area.

In 2015, Sentinel bought the office building 3955 Faber Place near Leeds Avenue and Interstate 526 in North Charleston for $13.05 million. That same year, a company affiliate purchased the 258-unit Windward Long Point Apartments near Long Point Road and I-526 for $55.5 million.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

In 2017, an affiliate of Sentinel bought the 172-unit Centre Pointe Apartments along I-526 near Tanger Outlets for nearly $36.7 million.

Sentinel manages about $7 billion in real estate assets in the U.S. and abroad. Its portfolio includes 25,000 apartment units and 4.8 million square feet of commercial real estate.

Another apartment development is rising next to New Market Square. The Porter will include seven stories and include 118 units at 577 Meeting St. The same developer of New Market Square is involved in the $34 million Porter project.

Ryan Hanks of Madison Capital Group did not immediately respond for comment about the sale of New Market Square and development of The Porter.

A warehouse behind a row of single-story buildings along Meeting Street was recently demolished to make way for The Porter, which is just north of the multistory Summit Place and Five Eleven Meeting apartments. The Porter is south of Meeting Street Lofts and what was called East Central Lofts.