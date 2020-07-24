Nearly 5,000 fewer homes sold in SC during 1st half of 2020: Guess why.

In January, a University of South Carolina economist projected home sales across the Palmetto State would be hard-pressed to beat the record set in 2019.

At the mid-year point, his prediction has proven to be accurate, though not for the reasons he pointed out six months ago.

Starting the year with a 2.3 percent unemployment rate, USC economist Joey Von Nessen said a labor shortage "will likely become a bottleneck for growth going forward."

Then came the pandemic that derailed the longest economic expansion on record, spiked jobless claims into double digits and plunged the nation into a recession.

Like other major sectors of the economy, residential real estate sales took a hit, too, as the economic lockdown in the spring kept would-be buyers from touring homes in person and the health crisis forced others to take their homes off the market to curb the spread of the potentially fatal virus.

Last month, home sales across South Carolina roared back, but they're down 10 percent for the first six months of the year.

Practically every submarket across the state registered healthy home sales in June, with many up by double-digit percentages over the same month a year ago.

"Monthly indicators are steadily improving," said Nick Kremydas, CEO of the Columbia-based S.C. Realtors Association. "When comparing June 2019 to June 2020, we've had many instances of sales increases throughout the state."

Still, June's statewide numbers are off by more than 100, resulting in a slight decline of 1.1 percent for the month.

Also, because second-quarter home sales plummeted 15.1 percent across the state, the first six months of the year saw about 5,000 fewer transactions than the same period in 2019.

From January through June, 43,442 homes changes hands across South Carolina. Last year at the mid-year point, 48,269 homes had sold.

For all of last year, a record 91,140 homes sold across the state.

Von Nessen recently said as long as South Carolina keeps its unemployment rate in the single digits, the housing market shouldn't suffer too much. In June, the state's unemployment rate fell to 8.7 percent, about where Von Nessen believes the state can stay ahead of a flood of foreclosures.

He also said more COVID-19 cases, the timing of a vaccine and consumers returning to pre-pandemic shopping and travel patterns will also play into a recovery as well as the real estate market.

For home sales across major markets in South Carolina, the Charleston region continues to lead the state with the most residential real estate transactions at 9,706 during the first six months, but the numbers are down 1.2 percent from last year's halfway mark. In June, sales were up nearly 7 percent to 2,181.

Greater Greenville reported the second highest number of homes sold from January though June at 7,160, an increase of 2.2 percent over the same time last year, while the Myrtle Beach area recorded 7,095 home sales through June, down 6.4 percent.

In June, Greenville showed a 13.7 percent surge with 1,591 home transactions while Myrtle Beach reported a 6.7 percent jump with 1,488 sales.

The Columbia area posted the fourth-highest number of home sales during the first six months at 6,585, a 2.2 percent decline from the same time last year. But in June, the Midlands region saw a 4.2 percent uptick with 1,424 transactions.

With fewer people putting their homes on the market during the health crisis and inventory already low, the simple rule of supply and demand drove prices higher.

During the first half of the year, the median price of a home in South Carolina jumped 8.4 percent to $233,000, with every submarket in the state reporting increases in the cost to buy a house.

In June alone, the median price jumped 7.6 percent to $242,000 across the state.

The Hilton Head area continues to lead the state with the highest-priced homes. During the first six months, the median cost of a house on the barrier island jumped 6.3 percent to $340,000. In June, the median price for the Beaufort County coastal resort soared 8.3 percent to $357,465.

The Charleston region ranked second highest in median price during the first six months at $283,285, up 4.6 percent from last year at the halfway point. In June, the price actually dropped 1.1 percent to $282,000.

With mortgage interest rates at an all-time low and home sales picking up from the pent-up demand from the spring, residential real estate transactions are expected to continue to improve.

"It looks like South Carolina's real estate market will be as hot as the weather (this summer)," Kremydas said.