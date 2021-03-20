Nearly 400 homes coming to new Johns Island development; Nexton adding amenity center

A new gated community with several hundred residences will soon take shape on Johns Island.

Plans for Sea Island Preserve call for 387 homes on more than 700 acres off Main Road across from Mary Ann Point Road.

Charleston County land records show Pulte Homes paid $10.5 million in December for the large parcel formerly owned by McLeod Lumber Co. of West Ashley.

The Pulte Homes development will offer 12 one- and two-story home designs ranging from 1,500 square feet to 3,000 square feet. Prices will start in the high $200,000s.

About 360 acres are to be set aside for conservation, with a huge part of them being wetlands.

"With its oversized homesites and natural conservation areas, Sea Island Preserve evokes the feeling of a secluded and private neighborhood in blossoming Johns Island," said Jacob Reynolds, Pulte's general sales manager.

Four model homes will be completed by this fall, including the single-story Dunwoody Way with gathering areas connected to a cook’s kitchen. Each of the three bedrooms has its own bath while a 2½-car garage can be used as a workshop or extra storage.

Once completed, the new community will include a swimming pool, play parks and event lawns for recreation.

Adding an amenity

A growing community that will one day be as big as a small city on the edge of Summerville is adding an amenity center to its newest housing development.

Nexton recently broke ground on the Midtown Club, an 8,000-square-foot facility in the middle of the new Midtown neighborhood off Nexton Parkway. It's set to open in the spring of 2022 and will be open to all Nexton Residential Association members.

The club features a fitness room and yoga studio, children’s playroom, resort-style pool, outdoor pavilion, event space and two multipurpose rooms.

The facility's outdoor space will feature a formal lawn, open fields, pavilion, playground, and tennis and pickle ball courts.

The Midtown community will eventually have 2,700 homes, ranging from 1,000 square feet to 3,500 square feet. Prices start in the $300,000s.

At full build-out Nexton's 5,000 acres will have about 7,000 houses, or between 16,000 and 20,000 residents, making it about the size of Moncks Corner and Georgetown combined.

Changing hands

A 145-unit storage building in Moncks Corner is now in the hands of a new owner.

The 21,650-square-foot Cypress Gardens Self-Storage facility at 1505 Cypress Gardens Road was sold to Extra Room Self Storage LLC of Daniel Island for $2.525 million. The previous owner was Space Group — Cypress Road LLC, registered to a Simpsonville storage unit owner.

The Moncks Corner site now operates as Extra Room Self-Storage. The facility opened in January 2020, offering climate-controlled and standard units on a 6-acre site that leaves room for expansion.

Amenities include security cameras, lighting, keypad code access and an office with moving supplies.

Also recently selling was a new multitenant retail building in northern Mount Pleasant.

FEB Realty — South Carolina LLC, registered to Craig Bond of South Burlington, Vt., paid $7.35 million for The Shops at Gregorie Ferry Landing at 2966 Highway 17. The previous owner was Encore-Gregorie Ferry Landing LLC of Sullivan's Island.

Completed in 2020, the 11,125-square-foot center is fully occupied by Panera Bread, TD Bank and Heartland Dental. They all have long-term leases.

SRS Real Estate Partners of Atlanta handled the sale for the buyer while Mount Pleasant-based commercial real estate firm Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the seller.