Randall Sandin plies his trade as a Realtor on James Island, and he also lives off Harbor View Road — having moved there 13 years ago.
"I'm very bullish on James Island," he says.
But the agent with the Charleston Pier Partners team of Carolina One Real Estate also realizes the market's heating up in the corridor roughly south of West Ashley, north of Folly Beach, east of Johns Island and west of Clark Sound/Charleston Harbor.
"I think in the very near future it will be hard to get a home under $300,000 (on James Island)," Sandin says.
The suburban community is being discovered, as buyers desire quiet, well appointed neighborhoods preferably on water and close to job centers and downtown Charleston via the James Island Connector. Even with demand pushing up home prices, James Island properties are at value rates compared with supercharged East Cooper and within line with emerging neighborhoods across the Ashley River Bridge off Savannah Highway and St. Andrews Boulevard.
The median home price on James Island last year stood at $319,250, jumping 15.9 percent from 2016 and surging 39 percent from 2013. Yet it's still more than $120,000 below Mount Pleasant and about $50,000 higher than West Ashley. Townhome and condo totals are about average at 23.8 percent of all sales, according to Charleston Trident Association of Realtors annual report on the area housing market. In terms of multiple property showings, James Island placed third highest in the number of viewings per listing at 7.2 in 2017.
But new home construction remains low on James Island at 12.1 percent of all houses, the CTAR report notes.
Lennar, for one, has made inroads in island new home building. Sea Aire, in which all 24 homes boast solar power; and high-end 32 home site Kings Flats — located in the Folly Beach city limits but on what's considered to be James Island — are new neighborhoods from the Miami-based company. To showcase interest in James Island, the Sea Aire neighborhood launched this year and "we've got four left," says Guy Ackerman, director of sales for Lennar's coastal region. "We sold 20 this year," he says.
Sea Aire homes are priced between $358,900 and $480,000 for the highest-priced deal; and the five Kings Flat floor plans ranging from 2,100 to 3,000 square feet sell from $410,000 to the $550,000s.
"James Island has been our top market, even outperforming the Mount Pleasant market," Ackerman says. He highlights the island's educational picture as "one of the best regions in the state," in particular singling out James Island Charter High School. Also, the island displays numerous waterside home sites. "There are so many marshes and creeks that feed into James Island," he says.
Ackerman says the builder's shortage of more new housing stock has more to do with land costs than interest. "It is extremely hard for builders to find a place to build on James Island," he says.
James Island has its own vibe," Ackerman says. "It sounds funny, but buyers (feel it)," he says.
Sandin represents custom contractor New Leaf Builders, which builds houses priced up to $800,000 in its small new enclave Sovereign Still. Even national and regional builders Mungo Homes and Sabal Homes are listing houses in the $500,000 to $600,000s.
At the same time, James Island developed as a bedroom community after World War II and has a host of residences that are decades-old.
"I think what has really helped James Island in the past five-10 years, a lot of older houses have large lots. A lot of people (like the acreage)," he says. "I think James Island will continue to grow."
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/business/real_estate/jim-parker.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542 or jparker@postandcourier.com.