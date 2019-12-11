COLUMBIA — Black Friday in Columbiana Centre would make a shopper believe that the enclosed mall will thrive forever. Hundreds of package-laden customers, including many large groups, were crowding stores and pop-up kiosks searching through plentiful holiday deals. Good parking spaces were in very short supply by midday all along Harbison Boulevard.

The Harbison district, with Columbiana Centre mall as a major part, continues to build on its own success as the Midlands' top retail corridor, real estate brokers say.

Its status at the top of Midlands commercial corridors is driven in part by cars. The nearby junction of Interstates 26 and 20 means that the mall is a short drive for many residents of the region, including those downtown and in fast-growing Lexington County. That connectivity within 15 minutes is something that retailers look for as they scout for locations, said William Mills, a real estate broker for Trinity Partners.

The mall, which has almost every store space occupied and more than 35 pop-up vendors in kiosks, regularly draws shoppers from across the Midlands from Saluda County to Orangeburg, according to Columbiana general manager Mackenzie Fontaine. Black Friday drew shoppers from outside the Midlands, too, with customers from areas as far apart as Barnwell and Colleton counties saying they made the trek for the special day.

Susan Smith of Islandton in Colleton County said she prefers Columbiana to malls closer to home and finds a better variety of stores there.

“I come up here all through the year,” Smith said.

Locals may see the Harbison area as a challenge for traffic, but it actually flows better there than it does in other major S.C. retail hot spots, according to Rox Pollard, director of retail services at Colliers International-South Carolina. Harbison's layout as a pre-planned community helps traffic move in and out through several different interstate interchanges better there than it does in the Woodruff Road corridor of Greenville or the Northwoods Mall area of North Charleston, Pollard said.

"The location gives it a huge geographic draw," Pollard said.

Harbison Boulevard area also has a demographic advantage in the eyes of those who pick store locations. The nearby residents of Irmo are an attractive demographic audience based on such factors as household incomes, according to a wealth of data that Mills said retailers collect.

"It's just historically done really well," Mills said.

That history can be self-fulfilling, too. National retailers see one of their main competitors thriving in an area and they want to put a location nearby, in the way that CVS and Walgreens tend to pop up within a few blocks of each other, Mills said.

It's also unusual for such a major center for shopping would have some core businesses that are heavily trafficked by locals such as Walmart, Target and Publix, Pollard said.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Successful retailers tends to attract more retailers, and Harbison keeps benefiting from that effect, having become a destination for shopping excursions. Many national retailers see Columbia as a size of market that can support one store location, and they want that store to be in or near the highest retail concentration in Harbison, Mills said.

The only location of such national brands as Forever 21, Nordstrom Rack and Dave and Buster's are located on Harbison, with Costco having to find space for its first Midlands store on nearby Piney Grove Road.

The core sector featuring Harbison had a retail space vacancy rate of just 3.4 percent in the most recent retail market report from Colliers, showing how quickly vacated stores in the area get new tenants.

For some national retailers, however, even the nearby areas are not close enough. Mills said that some national brokers have told him that they want their store right on Harbison, not even on adjacent roads such as Bower Parkway.

"It's a true example of retail synergy," Pollard said.