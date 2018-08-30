A national shared-office firm is expanding into the Charleston region with two locations by late 2019.
New York-based Serendipity Labs Coworking said it will place a corporate-owned office of 30,200 square feet in a new five-story building called Portside in Mount Pleasant. It's under development by Atlanta-based Holder Properties, which recently completed software maker Blackbaud's new headquarters on Daniel Island.
The 120,000-square-foot Mount Pleasant office building is part of the Ferry Wharf project at the base of the Ravenel Bridge. The coworking space will anchor the building, which is 45 percent preleased.
The second office, a franchise location, will occupy 33,000 square feet in the Garco Mill redevelopment project at 4854 O'Hear St. in North Charleston, the same site of the new headquarters of chemical maker Ingevity.
The franchise will be owned by veteran hotelier Trey Scott, who also owns Serendipity Labs Greenville, which will open in October.
Coworking has been growing at an average annual rate of 23 percent since 2010, and flexible office space will be 30 percent of the market by 2030, according to commercial real estate giant JLL.
Both locations offer office suites for up to 80, team rooms, dedicated desks, coworking, day passes, and swing space for corporations and small businesses. They also provide private focus rooms for phone calls and privacy, wellness rooms, a work lounge, cafe and studios with full audio-visual capabilities. Tech support is complimentary.
Both locations will feature an interior stairwell connecting the first-floor coworking, cafe and event space to second-floor shared offices and work space.
"Selecting Serendipity Labs as a coworking provider will add to the vibrancy of the Portside office development and bring value to our other tenants,” said Jeff Mixson, executive vice president of Holder Properties.
The two Charleston offices, along with the Greenville lab, will offer South Carolinians a regional link to Serendipity Labs’ national network.
"The way we work is changing," said John Arenas, chairman and CEO of Serendipity Labs. "With distributed teams and ever-changing workforce requirements, businesses of all sizes need flexible workplaces that are professional and inspiring. Charleston, and all of South Carolina, has become a hub of national and international importance."
Serendipity Labs has 125 locations under development and has attracted more than $100 million from institutional investors and area development partners to expand its brand and network.