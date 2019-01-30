While a couple of clothing stores recently announced their departure from downtown Charleston, a new national apparel retailer will open this week.
Untuckit, with clothing for men, women and boys, will welcome customers Friday in an 1,875-square-foot store at 290 King St.
"We like to open stores where our customers are, so after seeing that so many people from the Charleston community were shopping with us online, we wanted to bring the product to them," said Untuckit founder Chris Riccobono. "King Street is a perfect location — and we're in some great company with others — so we're excited to have picked the area for our first store in South Carolina."
Untuckit was created in 2011 to solve the problem of the sloppy look of untucked and ill-fitting dress shirts, by designing shirts that are meant to be worn untucked. The company has since introduced categories ranging from t-shirts and polos to sports jackets and performance wear — plus, the launch of women’s and boys’ lines in 2017.
The Charleston store, with deep blue walls and a casual lounge area, is the 52nd in the U.S. for the brand. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The site previously operated as a jewelry store, but it closed in 2017 when its lease expired.
The new store follows the recent departure of national women's apparel chain store Talbots at 261 King and the announcement earlier this week that locally owned women's clothing store Anne's will close in the spring after 77 years at 312 King.
Branching out
A Charleston-based biscuit company will soon rise in North Carolina.
Callie’s Charleston Biscuits will open a fourth location of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit in The Penrose, an apartment community in Charlotte, this summer.
The business has two locations in Charleston and one in Atlanta. It serves breakfast, lunch and late-night treats, including hot biscuits, pimento cheese sandwiches and pantry items.
The new 1,350-square-foot shop will offer a special biscuit for the Queen City. It's called the Queen Bee, a sweet potato biscuit with honey and turbinado sugar.
Free pizza
The Super Bowl is Sunday and National Pizza Day is Feb. 9.
To celebrate, Tennessee-based Pilot Flying J Travel Centers will offer customers a free slice of pizza Sunday through Feb. 10, but there's a catch.
Interested participants must download the Flying J app to pick up the one-time deal at more than 300 Pilot and Flying J centers.
The company offers three locations in the Charleston area: at Jedburg Road off Interstate 26 near Summerville, on North Rhett Avenue in North Charleston and off I-95 in St. George.
Dark again
A downtown Charleston chicken restaurant recently turned the lights out for the second time in less than a year.
Church's Chicken at 492 Meeting St. is closed again, several months after the local franchise ran into trouble last spring, leaving several restaurants shuttered before reopening them a few months later.
A spokeswoman did not immediately respond for comment about the recent closing or if the restaurant will reopen.
Four others in the Charleston area — in West Ashley, Moncks Corner and two in North Charleston — remain open.
Lighting up
A new smoking lounge offering beer and wine recently opened in North Charleston.
The Habana Club can be found at 4718 Spruill Ave., just off East Montague. It's owned by Dawn and Jon Whitley of Mount Pleasant and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
On the way
Three new tenants recently signed leases in Oyster Park off Ben Sawyer Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.
They include women's shop Mulberry and King, fitness site Gyrotonics of Charleston and coffee shop Second State Coffee, according to Charles Constant of the real estate firm Robertson Howland Properties. They are all less than 1,000 square feet.
Constant also said Coorg Indian Cafe recently opened near Oyster Park at 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd.
New pumps
A new gas station and convenience store is being proposed on the site of a former service station in West Ashley.
The property owner of the site at 1140 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. is requesting permission to demolish the existing building and construct a Parker's gas station and convenience store.
Parker also wants a variance from the city to remove 10 protected trees.
The city's Design Review Board will consider the demolition request and conceptual approval of the new business Monday. The tree removal request will go before the Board of Zoning Appeals for site design Feb. 6.
Camera ready
A West Ashley photo shop is once again hosting a cash-for-cameras event.
AccuPhotoLab will host Used Photo Pro's camera buyer 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1757-A Savannah Highway. Cameras, tripods, light systems and other photo equipment will be considered. A camera-cleaning service also will be available for a fee. A valid ID is required.