BY JIM PARKER
Daily solar disappearances beyond the horizon are a natural perk for the western edge of Charleston's venerable Battery.
From 106 Murray Blvd., the views inherit an extra benefit: There are no houses obscuring anything.
"This end of the Battery offers a lot more privacy being away from most of the tourist traffic around White Point Gardens," says Lyles Geer, Realtor with William Means Real Estate and the home's listing agent.
"Watching the sunsets across the Ashley River is made even more special by over hearing Taps in the distance from the nearby Coast Guard station," he says.
The four bedroom residence with four full baths and two powder rooms stands on the market at $5,750,000. It boasts 4,710 square feet on three floors in the main section and an additional 1,800 square foot ground floor area redesigned during a 2014 refurbishment by Classic Remodeling that unveils a recreational hideaway with Honduran mahogany, Charleston brick, Spanish porcelain floor tile, casual furniture, a foosball table, an artist's studio and wine storage and tasting room. The level is also flood protected with a multi-zone heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and raised electrical/AV system design. "This area opens seamlessly into a beautiful garden and bluestone patio," the Realtor notes.
"I think it's ideally (suited) for a family," Geer says. Another possibility would be a couple looking for entertaining convenience. "The elevator gets you up and down to all floors, and the Battery location is easily walkable to restaurants and shopping," he says.
The four-level home dates to 2001. What brought it to a mansion-esque standing was the restoration four years ago with sizable investments for upgraded fixtures and appliances and the carefully fashioned underneath pad. Front double piazzas serve up riverside images and wide views of the Battery's tree studded boulevard and the James Island Connector.
Geer cites further highlights, such as:
• 9-foot plus ceilings, including deep coffering and custom decorative relief
• Ample storage throughout
• Federalist-style moldings, fireplace surrounds and interior columns
• Four gas fireplaces
• Italian soaking tub and oversized marble shower in the master bathroom
• Suite-style guest bedrooms with private baths
• Wet bar and media room on the top level with fabulous water views
• Low maintenance cement plank siding and metal roofing
In the listing write-up, Geer touts 106 Murray Blvd. as a roomy, modern home offering standout sights in a peaceful south of Broad corner.
"Between the views, location, and luxury upgrades, this home provides the ultimate Charleston lifestyle," he says. Geer describes the "sunny waterfront home" as sporting tall windows, high ceilings and an open layout ... that provides "a rare opportunity to buy a true move-in-ready property on The Battery.”
Porches emerge from the living room and master suite, and a great room sits off the chef's kitchen as a place to relax in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the ground floor space "opens seamlessly into a beautiful garden and patio," he says.
According to William Means Real Estate's background information, 106 Murray Blvd. "will be a great home for someone who wants to be in the historic South of Broad neighborhood with the benefit of having a newer, turn-key home. It has been immaculately renovated with only top-of-the-line finishes and the highest attention to detail."
The company cites the house as "one of the few western facing waterfront homes on the Peninsula," making the sunset views breathtaking from three front balconies. "One of the coolest features of the home is its ground-floor entertaining space" with a wine tasting room. It offers great flow to the garden patio when the large back doors are opened, which works well for parties.
"Thinking ahead, the owner renovated the ground floor with only exterior finishes, so there was little to no damage when Hurricanes Matthew and Irma came through the area," according to William Means Real Estate.
The detailed renovation in 2014 included upgrades to the kitchen; master suite; laundry; second floor guest room and private bath; and ground floor media room, wine tasting room, studio and elevator lobby.
The kitchen alone involved combining the previous sun room, family room and kitchen while visually tying the rooms together with a coffered ceiling.
Other perks in the professional chef's kitchen include a Lacanche French gas range, electric oven and a warming cupboard; Art Noveau farm sink; leathered Maroon Cohiba granite, pencil edge counter tops; Calacatta marble kitchen island; custom furniture-grade kitchen cabinetry, ebony-stained random-width antique heart pine flooring; custom designed mahogany floor; Fisher Paykel dishwasher drawers and Viking microwave and beverage center.
"It is the perfect house for a family wanting the best of downtown without having to worry about the maintenance that comes with an historic home," Geer says.
