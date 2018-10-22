Prospective buyers will be among the interested parties Nov. 3-4 inspecting a 6,050-square-foot East Cooper residence on the market and jotting down prices — the suggested starting offer is $1,050,000 — for the chance to claim the high-end property.
"We built our home, and we built it right," the owners say on the sale website. "We chose the best waterfront lot in Hamlin Plantation to take in the peace and tranquility of Hamlin Sound and the marshes between the Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant," they point out. "We chose John Gardner, resident architect of The Citadel, to design it. We used top builders to construct it. We went above and beyond at each step, using thicker and stronger materials, like the highest grade windows (Dade County certified) designed to withstand Cat 5 hurricanes."
Located off Rifle Range Road, the two-story house at 3060 Intracoastal View Drive in Hamlin Plantation sits on the waterfront and boasts such features as a "distinctive curved shape that maximizes the home's beauty while showcasing views from most rooms," an oversized saltwater pool, Brazilian cherry floors, main floor sound system and game room with billiards table and open bar.
An off-shootof traditional auctions, round-robins permit registered participants to make sealed offers, which house holders can okay or reject. In the case of the Hamlin Plantation house, the owners would negotiate with "the highest and best bidder acceptable to us." An open house viewing will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 and noon-5 p.m. in Sunday Nov. 4. "We're planning to sell our home Sunday night," the owners say, noting that the house had been listed at $2.4 million.
The home sits in "the very back of Hamlin Plantation, in a wonderfully quiet and peaceful spot," according to the owners, who contend the locale has the benefits of a gated community without the hassles. It's also close to hospitals, schools, shopping and dining in Mount Pleasant, they say, adding that the property steers clear of major congested traffic routes.
The owners praised the home's looks, adding that Architectural Digest at some point asked to do a spread on the home.
Standout features speak to the home's elegance, including:
- Three tiers: main level, upstairs and spacious garage underneath.
- Three-stop elevator.
- Two-story foyer with custom stained glass and dramatic central staircase.
- Distinctive millwork, custom cabinets and special details such as solid-core pocket doors.
- Open living room with central fireplace and expansive views.
- Dining room, study-office, media room and sun room.
- Gourmet kitchen boasting granite counters, large island, walk-in pantry and breakfast area.
- Charming master suite offering vistas, European tile work and his and hers walk-in closets.
- Three guest suites with private baths.
- Large laundry room, plus kitchenette "for morning coffee or a late night snack."
- Two curved decks and four screened-in porches.
- Ample parking for cars and golf carts under the house.
- In-home generator in case of storms.
Also, the property claims a commercial-grade indoor sprinkler system, with fire alarm connected straight to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.
According to the owners, 3060 Intracoastal Drive stands a foot above the required 100-year flood line. "Our home had no flooding during 1,000-year flood in 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 or Hurricane Irma in 2017," they say, while pointing out that flood insurance is fraction of the $6,000-a-year cost in the most vulnerable high-water zone.
Craftsmen "overbuilt" the energy-efficient home with extra-large lumber, more insulation, poured reinforced steel concrete headers, supersized support columns, double the required hurricane straps and top-of-the-line protective windows. "They're so strong, there's no need for hurricane shutters," the owners say.
Outside, the house resides on a more than three-quarter acre home site looking out on "sweeping marsh and water vistas." The saltwater pool and adjacent waterfall spa are angled to take in natural sights and sounds. There's mature landscaping, an irrigation system, circular driveway and entrance fountain.
The homeowner's association fee is $1,000 a year, and it includes access to the Hamlin Plantation clubhouse — a half-mile from the home and including fitness center, tennis courts, junior Olympic-sized pool, water slide and special wading area with mushroom-shaped water spouts for kids. A pickleball court also is being built.
Walking and biking are encouraged on scenic nature trails and boardwalks, while golf carts can be driven on streets throughout the neighborhood.
"We situated (the house) just so, to take in the magnificent views, unspoiled by boats or docks — just water and marsh — bald eagles and herons ... the natural beauty that is the Lowcountry," the owners say.
For more go to https://www.hamlinwaterfront.com/.