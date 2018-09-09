A four-story office building under construction in Mount Pleasant has seen leasing activity pick up.
Developers Durlach Associates and Landmark Enterprises say more than half the 65,000-square-foot Gateway building at 235 Magrath Darby Blvd. has been leased.
Built by Choate Construction, the building will serve as the contractor's headquarters upon completion in October.
Other tenants will include Environmental Resources Management, the law firm of Richardson Plowden & Robinson, insurance and financial planning company Northwestern Mutual, and accounting firm Johnson & Lanning CPAs.
Three suites of varying sizes from about 2,100 square feet to 22,000 square feet remain available in the structure soon to open near the base of the Ravenel Bridge.
More multifamily
A Charlotte-based development firm has its sights on another apartment building on Charleston's upper peninsula, just north of the Ravenel Bridge ramps.
Madison Capital Group will ask the city's Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday for conceptual approval of a four-story multifamily structure that uses the masonry walls of an existing one-story building dating back to around 1902.
The new building is slated for 651 Meeting St. on a 0.61-acre parcel along Poinsett St. next to the American College of the Building Arts. The developer bought the property in December for $2.5 million.
Madison Capital is involved in several other multifamily and storage developments throughout the Charleston region.