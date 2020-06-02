Mount Pleasant marina is 3rd major property on Shem Creek to change hands in 18 months

A dry stack marina near the mouth of Shem Creek is the third major property along the scenic waterway in Mount Pleasant to change hands during the past 18 months.

A group of investors led by Mike Shuler, who is involved in the redevelopment of the former Morris Sokol Furniture site on King Street in downtown Charleston, recently bought Simmons Marina at 110 Haddrell St. from James "Bubba" Simmons for under $4 million.

The property had been listed for $4.75 million, according to Dunston Powell of Carolina Commercial Real Estate, who represented the seller and announced the transaction Monday.

"We got a little bit of a discount," Shuler said, without divulging the exact purchase price.

The new owners, representing two adjoining parcels on the site, are Shem Creek Investors and Haddrell's Point Partners, according to deeds recorded Friday with Charleston County. Both are affiliates of Shuler and undisclosed business partners.

Simmons, who also operates Howell and Simmons Construction & Paving Co. in North Charleston, bought the property in 2014 for about $1.4 million and later expanded the marina. He did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Earlier this year, Shuler and other investors paid $9 million for the Seabreeze office building and marina on Immigration Street on the Charleston peninsula.

He called the Shem Creek properties "an irreplaceable asset" and "a good opportunity." The two lots total about seven-tenths of an acre.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

"There is a lot of value there," he said Monday. "We plan to continue to operate it as normal. We plan to be good stewards of the property."

The new owners are not planning any improvements immediately. The marina, with its 65 slips, generally remains full with a waiting list.

A property description associated with the sale calls the site "a small dry stack marina in the heart of the old village of Mount Pleasant" where 275 dry slips exist in the trade area "with virtually no ability to add additional supply in the future, while the population continues to grow in Mount Pleasant at a record pace."

The sale brochure also says the property includes a new forklift, new floating docks, new site work, new fuel pump and new sea wall.

Shuler said he and his business partners had no qualms about buying the property during the coronavirus outbreak.

"When a good investment is available, sometimes you just have to buy it while you can," he said. "You have to start thinking long term and play offense to COVID."

The marina represents the third major property on Shem Creek to change hands over the past 18 months.

Nearby longtime seafood restaurant R.B.'s closed at the onset of the pandemic and will not reopen. An Atlanta-based affiliate of commercial real estate investment firm Geyer Morris Co. bought the waterfront restaurant and adjoining parking lot in April for $7 million. Geyer plans to renovate the restaurant and reopen with an undisclosed new tenant.

In January 2019, affiliates of Charleston-based Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development bought Water’s Edge, which is on the opposite side of the creek from R.B.’s, as part of a $7 million deal that included a parking lot and a condominium in the adjacent Shem Creek Inn.