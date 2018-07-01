A four-story building planned near Shem Creek failed to pass muster with the Town of Mount Pleasant.
Developer Zack Brown LLC wanted to build three stories over ground-floor parking on a vacant lot on Scott Street, just off Mill Street near Shem Creek Marina. The Sullivan's Island-based company also was seeking a variance from the height restriction since the property is in a floodplain and the bottom floor can't be used for anything except parking.
The proposal received seven letters of support, 15 in opposition and a handful of people spoke against granting the variance, according to a town planning official. The zoning board voted unanimously last week to deny the request because the project didn't meet hardship criteria.
New homes
A small new subdivision is sprouting in West Ashley.
The 23-home Church Creek Landing can be found at the end of Parsonage Road off Ashley River Road.
Columbia-based Mungo Homes plans nine floor plans. The three- and four-bedroom houses start in the high $200,000s and measure between 1,744 square feet and 2,788 square feet. The creek-front community offers nearby access to Pierpont public boat landing. Carolina One Real Estate is marketing the home sites.
Acquisition
A Charleston-based multifamily investment firm recently partnered with a New York company to buy a Charlotte area apartment complex.
Affiliates of Blaze Partners of Charleston and True North Management Group of White Plains, N.Y., now own the 210-unit Galleria Village Apartments in Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte.
"This transaction represents our continued belief in Charlotte's dynamism and in particular, that of the Matthews submarket given its strong growth trajectory for rental housing demand," said Eddy O'Brien, co-founder and managing partner of Blaze.
An upgrade of the common-area amenities and select unit's interiors is in the works.
"This acquisition is a continuation of our multifamily investment strategy in an evolving submarket with positive momentum," said Chris Saltis at True North.
Summer promotion
Visiting a Stanley Martin Home in several residential developments around Charleston by July 31 could land home seekers with a cool prize.
The Virginia-based homebuilder's Summer Sizzle Giveaway will offer a grand prize of one Big Green Egg Grill valued at $850, two first-place prizes of a Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler valued at $600 and 25 winners of a $100 Amazon.com gift card.
Entrees must be by those 18 years or older at communities at 1538 Banning St. in Carolina Park in Mount Pleasant, at 1475 Eutaw Battalion Drive in Freeman's Point on James Island, at 1641 Indy Drive in Mixson in North Charleston, at 2627 Battle Trail Drive in Stonoview on Johns Island and 233 Bumble Way in Summers Corner in Summerville.
Winners will be selected randomly, and a home purchase does not increase the change of winning. Participants may enter only once. For complete details, go to StanleyMartin.com/SweepstakeTerms.