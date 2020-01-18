Lower building height limits may soon be making their way to one of South Carolina's fastest-growing towns.

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission will consider a proposal Wednesday to reduce building heights in parts of the Boulevard Overlay District and the Waterfront Gateway District.

Affected areas are near the base of the Ravenel Bridge in the vicinity of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Wingo Way, Magrath Darby Boulevard, Mathis Ferry Road and Houston Northcutt Boulevard as well as the interchange of U.S. Highway 17 and Interstate 526.

Proposed approximate building heights include:

• 80 feet for a portion of the “Medical Zone” at East Cooper Medical Center;

• 65 feet for portions of Hospitality and Medical Zones;

• 55 feet for McGrath Darby/Houston Northcutt area;

• 45 feet for Bowman Road/Stuart Engals area;

• 40 feet near Chuck Dawley and Bowman Road; and

• 55 feet for remainder of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard corridor.

The town also will have to amend its Building Height Plan Map to correspond with the proposed height reductions if the proposal is approved.

Design show details

Charleston's A-list of contractors are ready to put on a show.

The Charleston Home + Design Show will once again come to the Gaillard Center Friday through Sunday.

Sponsored by Charleston Home + Design magazine, the 17th annual gathering will feature more than 100 local contractors who will be on hand to answer questions and offer expert advice on kitchen, bath and custom building products and ideas for interior and outdoor living spaces.

The event will offer seven seminars and one-on-one free consultations with an interior decorator or architect as well as free gifts for opening arrivals on Saturday and Sunday and a chance to win one of three prize packages valued at $2,000 each.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Free seminars will be offered at different times on swimming pools, kitchen remodeling, sustainable designs, home automation, mini split systems, painting without doing it frequently, and Charleston's master builders and their enslaved artisans. A presentation on the HGTV Dream Home construction at Hilton Head also will be offered.

The first 200 families to show up at 10 a.m. Saturday will receive a free Tervis Tumbler and lid valued at $22. On Sunday, the first 200 families will receive a free Rewined Candle valued at $28.

Three participants will each win separate $2,000 home improvement prizes. They include outdoor furniture, paint or a heavy glass shower enclosure.

The show runs 11 a.m-5:30 p.m. Friday with a VIP party afterward at 6-9 p.m.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m Sunday.

Parking is available on the street and at the reduced price of $5 in the garage at 32 Alexander St.

Admission is free during the day Friday and $7 on Saturday and Sunday until 2 p.m. when the price drops to $2 per person. Advance tickets to the VIP party, which includes beer, wine and food, are $15. Door admission is $20 while supplies last. Attendees must be 21 years old.

For more information, go to CharlestonHomeAndDesignShow.com.