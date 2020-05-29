Mortgage delinquencies, still low in Charleston, could rise fourfold by 2021 amid outbreak

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
Mortgage delinquencies, still low in Charleston, projected to rise fourfold by 2021 amid outbreak
Delinquent mortgage payments marked the lowest point in a generation in February as the jobless rate fell to a 50-year low.
That's the probably the best they will be for the foreseeable future.
The coronavirus plunged the economy into what many consider a recession as more than 30 million people are out of work, a level not seen since the Great Depression.
Property information service CoreLogic predicts the delinquency rate will soar by next year unless government intervention occurs.
"The pandemic-induced closure of nonessential businesses caused the April unemployment rate to spike to its highest level in 80 years and will lead to a rise in delinquency and foreclosure," said CoreLogic's chief economist Frank Nothaft. "By the second half of 2021, we estimate a four-fold increase in the serious delinquency rate, barring additional policy efforts to assist borrowers in financial distress.”
About 3.6 percent of all mortgages in the U.S. and metro Charleston were 30 days or more past due in February, down from 4 percent the same month in 2019. The February report marked the 26th consecutive month of falling delinquencies with no state reporting increased rates. The foreclosure rate for the U.S. and metro Charleston also remained at a low 0.4 percent, the lowest level since January 1999.
Homeowners are at an increased risk of becoming delinquent in the coming months, with the risk for borrowers in negative equity being even higher.
While the share of homes in negative equity fell to 3.5 percent at the start of 2020, home prices are forecasted to slow drastically over the next several months, which could drive down equity. States with already high negative equity share, including Louisiana, Connecticut, Maryland and Illinois, are most at risk for increases in delinquencies.
"After a long period of decline, we are likely to see steady waves of delinquencies throughout the rest of 2020 and into 2021. The pandemic and its impact on national employment is unfolding on a scale and at a speed never before experienced and without historical precedent,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic.
“The next six months will provide important clues on whether public and private sector countermeasures — current and future — will soften the blow and help us avoid the protracted, widespread foreclosures and delinquencies experienced in the Great Recession.”
Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.
New retail, restaurant development planned for a high-traffic corner in Columbia’s Vista
As designed now, the new development will offer a total of six retail or restaurant spaces from 2,500 to 6,000 square feet.
By the numbers
17: Number of Publix stores in the Charleston region once the grocer opens a new location as the anchor of a Moncks Corner retail center.
63: Percentage drop in South Carolina hotel occupancy amid the coronavirus pandemic this April, as compared to last year's levels.
300: Number of branches South State Bank will operate (across 6 states) once its merger with CenterState Bank Corp. is completed next month.
This week in real estate
+ Coronavirus chain closure: Just two years after bringing a familiar brand to downtown Charleston, IHOP has closed its location on East Bay Street.
+ Going dark: The troubled discount goods chain Tuesday Morning has filed for bankruptcy. It will close about 230 of its 687 locations nationwide in phases starting June 1. The chain operates about 20 stores in South Carolina.
+ Summerville housing: A 288-unit apartment complex could be in store just a few miles from Summerville High School, but state health and environmental inspectors first must say the developer can apply for a building permit.
Former SC rice plantation south of Charleston fetches $7.9 million
This 1,014-acre remaining tract of a former expansive farming operation recently changed hands again.
“It is certainly one of the most prestigious, aesthetically pleasing and iconic duck hunting plantations in the entire region,” C.J. Brown, with real estate firm Jon Kohler & Associates, said.
Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.
Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.