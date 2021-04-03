More new homes coming to Cane Bay in Berkeley; affordable housing on way to West Ashley

More than 250 new homes are on the way to Cane Bay in Berkeley County.

Homebuilder Centex plans to build 254 new houses in a new phase of Sanctuary Cove, one of the residential developments in the sprawling 4,500-acre Cane Bay tract in Berkeley County, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Charleston.

The one- and two-story, single-family floorplans with three to five bedrooms will start in the upper $200,000s. Each includes a two-car garage and so-called Smart Home technology. Offering six home designs, Centex has already closed on slightly more than 100 of the new houses. Prospective buyers can select their home sites as well.

"Sanctuary Cove has seen a high level of demand and tremendous growth in a very short time," said Ann Taylor, general sales manager of the subdivision.

Cane Bay is permitted for 10,000 homes at full buildout. Another 5,700 are planned for the neighboring 2,000-acre Wildcat Tract. At the end of 2020, about 4,500 were on the ground in both Cane Bay and the Wildcat Tract.

Affordable housing

A new affordable housing community in West Ashley is making its way through the city of Charleston review process.

Homes of Hope wants to build a 78-unit development near Ashley River and Dogwood roads.

The Design Review Board will consider the two-story townhome development on April 5.

New apartments

The long-planned multifamily project in front of West Ashley High School is making its way through the city review channels.

The 341-unit Founders Yard Apartments will be located in four buildings on 13 acres at Glenn McConnell and William Murray boulevards. Original plans called for 348 units. The developer is High Real Estate Group of Lancaster, Pa.

Also, The Beach Co.'s Fenwick multifamily project along Maybank Highway on Johns Island is being reviewed. The 240-unit development consists of eight buildings, a clubhouse and pool between Fenwick Hall Allee and River Road. A new road will extend from behind Food Lion supermarket to a tie in at Fenwick Hall Allee.

Merging

A Mount Pleasant-based rental property management company recently added 75 additional sites in the Charleston area after acquiring another firm.

Charleston Rental Properties completed the acquisition of Tin Roof Properties LLC of North Charleston in late March, according to Daniel Gowdown, co-owner and broker-in-charge of CRP and CRP Real Estate.

The additional sites, mainly in North Charleston and Summerville, brings to 400 the number of properties valued at $160 million now managed by Charleston Rental Properties.

Gowdown said the acquisition expands the company's reach into the western suburbs where it opened a second rental office on Trolley Road in Summerville in March to support the growing area.

"More than ever, Charleston is on the radar for relocation and, with remote working opportunities attracting even more people to the Lowcountry, the need for rental properties and real estate services has grown exponentially during the pandemic," Gowdown said.

He also noted the company is looking for additional property management companies to acquire.

CRC was founded in 2004 on Daniel Island. It now operates off Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

Changing hands

A 20-unit multifamily property in Summerville has a new owner.

Lansmere Capital LLC of Ohio paid $1.87 million for Summerfield Apartments at 300 Miles Jamison Road, according to Woodlock Brokerage LLC.

The two-story structure at Arbor Road was built in 1984.