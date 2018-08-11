You’re seeing the Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
More options for home shoppers in the suburbs
Prospective home buyers will have a few more choices in one of the Charleston region's large developing, mixed-use communities.
Nexton, near Summerville, has added three new home builders to its mix. They include Ashton Woods, David Weekley Homes and Homes by Dickerson.
They join Pulte, Del Webb, Saussy Burbank and TrueHomes, who are already on the ground in the 5,000-acre Berkeley County subdivision where about 6,500 homes are slated to be built over the next decade or so.
Nexton selected the home builders based on their integrity, quality of work and forward-thinking design philosophy, which parallels the community’s cornerstones, the community said in a statement.
The new model homes are set to open in October 2018.
Developed by Newland Communities, homes in Nexton range from the $200,000s to the $500,000s.
Charleston parking lot nearly doubles in price in three years
A 40-space parking lot at 145 East Bay St. sold for just over $4 million recently, about $100,000 a space. The buyers, who also own the former Lagunitas Brewing at 161 East Bay, will keep lot as is.
By the numbers
10: Number of acres once owned by the State Ports Authority on Morrison Drive on Charleston's upper peninsula near the Ravenel Bridge and now set to be redeveloped.
71: The number of beds in the new Alzheimer's care facility that recently opened in Mount Pleasant.
17,500: The amount in dollars a new apartment owner plans to spend per unit to upgrade two existing complexes it recently bought in West Ashley.
This week in real estate
+ Home sales dip: Charleston-area home sales slid slightly for the second month in a row in July, but a local housing official believes the market is balancing rather than trending down.
+ Island living: Laid-back lifestyles and rebounding home values draw buyers to water-locked lands.
+ East Side plan: Vacant swaths of land on the Charleston peninsular where the ramps to what is now the Ravenel Bridge once touched down remain idle, but plans are in the works to kickstart the effort to develop the parcels between Meeting and East Bay streets.
+ Flooding fact hidden: A little-known federal law keeps buyers from finding out if a home routinely floods.
Featured Home
This 4,710-square-foot house at 106 Murray Blvd. on Charleston's lower peninsula features four bedrooms, four full baths and two powder rooms. It's on the market for $5.75 million.
Upcoming real estate events
Hurricane preparedness for rentals, Tuesday, Aug. 21: Meteorologist Rob Fowler of WCBD News 2 will address the Charleston Aparment Association during a dinner meeting about tips to keep rental properties safe as the peak of the storm season approaches.
Green building gala, Thursday, Sept. 20: Awards will be handed out to South Carolina and North Carolina sustainable building projects.
