Another co-working space is coming to the Charleston region.
Charleston Executive Offices of North Charleston recently leased nearly 10,000 square feet in The Offices at Nexton at 201 Sigma Drive near Summerville. It's in the developing Nexton community at Interstate 26 and U.S. Highway 17A, according to real estate firm Bridge Commercial.
The tenant is a veteran-owned, executive suite operation, offering furnished, on-demand, turn-key office space solutions with flexible leases.
Owned by Keith Day, the 17-year-old company believes the Summerville business community is ready for short-term, cost-effective work space.
“We are excited to provide Class A flexible turn-key work space in Summerville — not only for established companies but the new companies coming to the market,” Day said.
The 98,225-square-foot building, bought by WestStone Nexton Property LLC in 2017, is a joint venture of Forstone Capital LLC and affiliates of Westport Capital Parnters LLC. Other new tenants include SunTrust Mortgage Inc. and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
The landlord recently constructed two pre-built office suites in the building that are ready for tenant occupancy.
Charleston Executive Office's announcement follows plans by two other shared-office firms to expand in the Charleston area.
New York-based Serendipity Labs Coworking will add a combined 63,200 square feet in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston by next year, and Office Evolution is eyeing a second location by next summer in the suburbs. It now operates off King Street in downtown Charleston.
New models
The Nexton community recently unveiled six new model homes from five home builders in the developing subdivision near Summerville.
Ashton Woods Homes, David Weekley Homes, Homes By Dickerson, Pulte Homes and Saussy Burbank offer homes on Model Row on Scholar Way. Prices for the five builders' homes range from $239,900 to $525,000.
The community also features 14 floor plans at the 329-unit Alta Brighton Park Apartments, which recently opened near the home models.
New homes
A new 86-home community is rising on James Island.
Bennett's Bluff on Clark Sound is being developed by Mount Pleasant-based Sabal Homes. With nine floor plans, houses ranging from 2,200 square feet to more than 4,000 square feet will be offered for the mid-$500,000s.
Sabal’s homes include energy efficiency and open floor plans with HardiePlank fiber cement siding, 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and two-car garages. The community's information center can be found at 1045 Fort Johnson Road.
What renters want
The location of an apartment is more important than the unit itself, but the price rises above all considerations.
Those are among several findings in a survey by Apartment Guide on the rental housing market.
Sixty-two percent of renters place more importance on the location than the unit, and nearly 30 percent will compromise on the unit's size for the right location, according to the study.
Nearly one-third wished they toured more properties before signing a lease.