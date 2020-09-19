More apartments coming to North Charleston; townhomes on way to Moncks Corner

More multifamily development is on the way across the suburbs of the Charleston region.

A new 336-unit apartment development is in the works for North Charleston while a townhome community is being planned for Moncks Corner.

In North Charleston, Phoenix-based multifamily developer Alliance Residential Co. plans to build the rental complex on about 25 acres at 8400 Palmetto Commerce Parkway.

Called Broadstone Ingleside, the 336 apartments will include one- to three-bedroom units averaging 926 square feet. They'll feature custom cabinetry, kitchen islands, tile backsplashes, latest appliances and screened-in balconies.

Community amenities will include a resort-style pool, fitness center, co-working space, hammocks, bocce ball, outdoor fitness and a walking trail.

Construction will begin soon, with units available in the fall of 2021.

“North Charleston has seen significant growth to create a vibrant community where people can enjoy easy access to work, shopping, entertainment and nature," said Donald Santos, Carolinas managing director for Alliance Residential.

Alliance has 35 regional offices in the U.S. and owns a $15 billion portfolio of more than 89,000 units in 34 metro markets.

In Berkeley County, meanwhile, the owners of the Moncks Corner property want to rezone 12 acres at 344 Merrimack Blvd. from general commercial to multifamily residential use for the new 114-unit townhome development. The applicant is Cross Creek Investments LLC of Mount Pleasant.

The property, which backs up to Southwind Drive, houses a small business off of U.S. Highway 52, just south of the U.S. 52 Bypass juncture. The development site also would include about 5 acres on the opposite side of Merrimack, which is already zoned for general residential use.

Plans call for the two-story townhomes to be built on both sides of Merrimack along with two small ponds on either end of the development. Town guidelines allow up to 125 townhomes on the property.