More affordable houses coming to N. Charleston as part of $7.3M grant
Housing affordability is a huge issue in Charleston and across the nation, but a small dent will be made through the recent approval of $7.3 million in grants and loans to build 40 affordable housing units in three South Carolina counties.
North Charleston will see nearly nearly 42 percent of the money for 16 family housing units in two developments. Fresh Start Woodlawn will build eight units in a project called Accabee Acres while Metanoia will construct an equal number through the Golden Dream Partnership. Each grant is about $1.5 million. That comes out to about $190,000 as the average price per new affordable home in North Charleston.
The other two projects include eight units in Rock Hill for elderly housing through a grant of $1.2 million and 16 units in Greenville for family and elderly units through a grant of $3 million.
The average price for each of the 40 houses is about $182,000.
The S.C. State Housing Finance and Development Authority, also called SC Housing approved approved the funding from three sources: HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the SC Housing Trust Fund and the National Housing Trust Fund.
As part of SC Housing’s new Small Rental Development Program, the 40 units will be a mix of multifamily and single-family units. The program offers state and federal funding for new construction projects with at least eight affordable housing units but not more than 32. The program seeks to integrate small numbers of affordable housing units into neighborhoods and communities.
Pre-Revolutionary War home in Charleston sells for $6.2 million
The Judge Robert Pringle House on Tradd Street was built in 1774 and has been home to three families since its construction.
By the numbers
2: Number of new restaurants that opened this week in downtown Charleston.
4: Number of Piggly Wiggly supermarkets owned by David Smith of Goose Creek after he bought what was Mr, K's Piggly Wiggly in Summerville.
144: Number of descendants divvying up $6.7 million from the sale of heirs property in Mount Pleasant.
This week in real estate
+Building for the future: Black architects in Charleston are scarce but not an unusual problem nationwide.
+Coastal threat: The next Hurricane Hugo could be worse for South Carolina because of so much construction and new housing along the coast since the devastating storm barreled into the state in 1989.
+Bankrupt: Chain of pain clinics files for bankruptcy after an unsealed lawsuit revealed allegations that the company cheated government health programs out of millions of dollars.
2 upscale apartment complexes sell for $140M
The Standard apartments (above) on James Island Heirs property recently sold for $69 million while Wharf 7 apartments on Daniel Island fetched nearly $70 million. A Massachusetts real estate investor bought the two properties.
Upcoming real estate events
Market forecast: The commercial real estate market forecast for 2020 will be presented 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Charleston Marriott on Lockwood Boulevard. Cost: $35-$65.
Management course: Charleston Apartment Association is offering a 30-hour property management pre-licensing course on several dates in October at Crowne Plaza Hotel in North Charleston.
