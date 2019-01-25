You wouldn’t know it, but the three-story bricked home at 53 Montagu was built in the late ‘80s. The three-level Charleston style home is set amongst other large Charleston homes in Harleston Village, but it looks as if it’s been there forever. Built to seamlessly blend with its bucolic surroundings, the interior reflects a perfect combination of traditional and modern.
Empty nesters John Kresse and Sue Sommer-Kresse put the red- bricked beauty on the market after three decades. The Kresse couple has worked at the College of Charleston (CofC) for over four decades. John Kresse was the COC’s basketball coach for 23 years and was recently inducted into The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
“We love Montagu Street and we raised our sons here,” said Sommer-Kresse. “Our boys went to Buist, then Porter Gaud. It’s a quiet and lovely neighborhood and close to everything.”
The proximity to everything, including CofC, MUSC, Roper St. Francis, Memminger Elementary and Burke High School are just one of several reasons why it’s a perfect family home. Easy strolls to city shops and restaurants are reminiscent of a bygone era. The neighborhood’s ambiance is laid-back, southern living that’s so desirable in a city like Charleston.
Boasting over 3000 square feet, the five-bedroom home sits on a lot that was going to be home to Trident Tech’s resident hall. Excavated for that purpose, the original builders installed pilings to withstand the weight and structure of a large building. When those plans were nixed, the couple bought the lot. Their builder constructed the home on top of those pilings, making the home even more valuable, especially in flood prone Charleston.
Though the couple noted that the higher elevation in the area has alleviated the problem of flooding, the extra assurance of being on “solid ground” is a big plus.
What’s also a big plus is the light-filled open floor plan, plenty of closets for storage and the large entertaining area, complete with a pool, in the home’s backyard.
“A lot this size in downtown Charleston with a pool is hard to find,” said Drake Herrin of the Drake Herrin Group in Charleston.
It is indeed, as is one that has been lovingly cared for by its original owners. A black wrought iron and brick fence front extend from the home’s entry and once inside, a few stairs lead up to large living and dining spaces. One of the home’s five bedrooms, perfect for a home office or private guest quarter (with half-bath), is off this area.
Double doors lead into another smaller dining area, complete with gas-burning fireplace, large kitchen and a sunny space, once a screened-in porch, that has soaring ceilings and a view of the gorgeous gardened backyard and pool area. Hardwoods run throughout the home.
The second level is home to the master bedroom suite that’s large enough to house a sitting area or a nice nook for exercise equipment. Two closets, each with ample storage and built in cabinets, lead into the master bath which has dual sinks, a large tub and a tiled shower. This floor also has a roomy laundry area and another bedroom with its own full bathroom.
A set of stairs leads up to the top floor and is an ideal space for kids to claim as their home away from home. Private, yet accessible, it has a broad landing that can serve as a study area with two bedrooms on either side. A Jack and Jill bathroom accommodates both bedrooms.
53 Montagu marries the tradition of Charleston-style living with modern convenience. On a walkability scale, it’s off the charts, making it one of the best buys in downtown Charleston.
Reach Brigitte Surette at 843-937-5542 or bsurette@postandcourier.com.
