As students head into their first months in the classroom for the new school year, scores will have backpacks full of educational supplies for "Miss Rose's Kids."
Known as a "one-woman outreach," Rose Seabrook "is constantly caring for her friends and neighbors in times of need," according to Carolina One Real Estate.
She's the "lovable and indispensable" office courier for Carolina One. The company's agents and staff of Carolina One purchased and assembled more than 150 carrying cases with school stuff and earmarked for distribution to elementary and middle schools on James and Johns islands.
Seabrook has been employed with Carolina One Real Estate for more than 50 years, dating to the late 1960s when Dave O’Shaughnessy founded the company. She's affectionately known as Miss Rose by everyone in the company, according to Carolina One.
For the past few years, she and her daughter Tonya Seabrook have distributed the back-to-school supplies through the Thomas Johnson Community Park Center. Tonya Seabrook is the recreation leader there. This year, children were treated to hot dogs, hamburgers, jump castles, games and haircuts along with receiving their supplies.
Participating schools were Angel Oak, Harborview, James Island, Murray-La Saine and Stiles Point elementary and Haut Gap middle.