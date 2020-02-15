$50 million office building to break ground soon on Charleston peninsula

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

$50 million office building to rise on Charleston peninsula

Another large development is about to take shape on Charleston's upper peninsula.

Demolition of existing structures at the corner of Morrison Drive and Brigade Street will begin later this month to make way for a two-building office project with an open-air retail plaza and five-story parking deck. The roughly $50 million project will be called The Morris.

In April, developers Ross Cowan and Thomas Nakios plan to start construction on the three-story office structure in front of a 350-space parking garage at 1080 and 1090 Morrison Drive. The city's Board of Architectural Review signed off on the development in November.

The 2.1-acre site was previously home to Charleston Truck Service, a ceramicist venture and two small businesses near the corner.

Last May, the developers, affiliates of Cowan Nakios Group LLC, paid $6 million for the tract across from Butcher & Bee and Edmund’s Oast and also bought a small corner parcel at Morrison Drive and Brigade Street at the same time for $1.275 million.

The lot at 89 Brigade St. housing Ahern’s Anvil business was not sold and is not included in the development plans.

For the office structure, developers plan to build two stories along Morrison Drive with a third floor set back. All floors will have 16-foot ceilings. The office structure’s height will offer an expansive feel to tenants and is meant to shroud the garage planned behind the largest of the two buildings. Parking will be accessible from both Morrison Drive and Brigade Street.

The project will include about 115,000 square feet of leasable space. Private rooftop terraces and balconies will be available for office tenants.

The Morris will offer two large outdoor plazas with the largest between the building at 1080 Morrison and the two-story corner structure at 1090 Morrison. The first floor of 1090 Morris will be set aside for a select restaurant tenant and the second level can be used for either retail or office space, Nakios said.

In the main office structures, opposite the large outdoor plaza anchored by a grand oak, space will be set aside for retail as well. Customer parking will be provided in the parking deck.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2021.

North Carolina-based Liberty Healthcare Group plans to break ground by March on a new 92-unit senior care facility on Spring Street near MUSC.

By the numbers

2: Number of Walmart Supercenters in the Charleston region that no longer offer 24-hour service.

1,148: Number of homes sold in January across the Charleston region, a 21 percent jump over the same month last year.

25,000: Square footage of Firefly Distillery's new liquor-making operation that opens Saturday in North Charleston.

This week in real estate

+ Looking ahead: Overlooked for years, North Charleston's south end awaits transformation.

+ Adding tenants: A West Ashley shopping center adds three new tenants, and though none is a retailer, they are likely to increase foot traffic in the retail venue.

+ Hospital expansion: The Medical University of South Carolina recently approved a $10 million purchase for 87 acres in Indian Land near Charlotte, where it plans to build a full-service hospital.

Regal Cinemas wants to add a 4DX auditorium to its Palmetto Grande movie complex in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre to immerse film-goers in the motion, scents and simulated weather conditions of the movie.

Homebuying help: Origin SC offers classes on homeownership and finances at different times and places throughout the Charleston area during February.

Networking: Real estate professionals can meet and mingle Feb. 20 in North Charleston.

